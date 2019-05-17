Learn how our firies do more than just save lives

ALL WELCOME: Grafton Fire and Rescue deputy captain Mark Aspinall is ready to welcome the community on Saturday.

ALL WELCOME: Grafton Fire and Rescue deputy captain Mark Aspinall is ready to welcome the community on Saturday. Kathryn Lewis

IN A decade fighting fires, Mark Aspinall has done more than save lives.

"It was supposed to be a grass fire and when we looked towards Junction Hill the plume of smoke told us it wasn't just a grassfire.”

The Grafton Fire and Rescue deputy captain recalled driving to Junction Hill the day of the Big River Timbers Fire.

"There was a wall of fire coming through the shed,” he said.

"There was this big steam tank, if it got really hot we could have lost half of Junction Hill.”

Adrenaline pumping, Mr Aspinall took up his place operating the water pump for his first big fire.

"They were able to save most of the sawmill because we stopped it when we did,” he said.

For Mr Aspinall Fire and Rescue is about more than "just saving lives” it is about "saving lives in so many different ways”.

The quick work of emergency services in 2014 allowed the Sawmill to be back in production not long after the devastation - retaining hundreds of jobs and the livelihoods of their families.

Mr Aspinall said the friendships and bond built between team members is unlike anything else.

"Working with the team that are all wired the same way , its really good, you can rely on your partner to get the job done and make sure you go home safe at the end of the day,” he said.

But the work Fire and Rescue do, isn't just down to them. Friends and family, employers and all the emergency services who pitch in to save lives in the Valley- it is a team effort.

"We have to thank the generosity of our employers during work hours, getting daytime availability for jobs that is the hard part,” he said.

This Saturday, learn just what being a first responder and protecting our community is like. Find out the surprising amount of uniforms our firies need, have a go with the hose and have a look at the only HAZMAT truck in the Clarence.

Grafton and South Grafton Fire Stations will be open to the public tomorrow 10am-2pm and Yamba firies will be at the emergency services expo at Ford Park on Sunday.