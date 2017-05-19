21°
Learn the history of the Solitary Islands

Rachel Vercoe
| 19th May 2017 1:30 AM
Precision Helicopters and NPWS are taking bookings for helicopter tours to South Solitary Island next month.
Precision Helicopters and NPWS are taking bookings for helicopter tours to South Solitary Island next month. Jo Young, Precision Helicopters

IF you're interested in learning about the history of Coffs Harbour and the Solitary Islands Marine Park, this event is not to be missed.

Memories and the history of the iconic part of our coast will be shared to the public through stories, music, poetry and art as a way to celebrate the 75kms of coast, reefs, estuaries, islands and diverse marine life in the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

Due to poor weather on the original date of the event, it will now take place on Sunday, August 13 at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden from 12 noon until 4pm.

Listen in tot he poems by award-winning poet and ABC Radio National regular John Bennett, be entertained by the band 60% Water or join in on the art workshop presented by renowned Gumbaynggir artist Uncle Tony Hart.

Band, 60% Water will perform songs based around stories about the Solitary Islands and Captain Cook's impressions and descriptions on his original 18th century voyage of discovery.

Stories will be told by members of the Solitary Islands Marine Park Oral History Project.

Entry is free and participants are asked to bring their own picnic rug or chairs.

There will be a barbecue, drinks and afternoon tea available.

For more information or to book, call 6648 4847.

