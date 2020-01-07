Learner driver’s reckless mistake led to truck crash

A LEARNER driver's reckless decision to drive unlicensed while his passenger slept beside him ended in a serious collision with a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra.

Prabhat Kumar Prabhakar pleaded guilty to drive in manner dangerous, drive with suspended licence and without appropriate accompaniment and was sentenced in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

The court heard Prabhakar was on a suspended learner's licence when he was seen veering to the wrong side of the Pacific Highway, dangerous behaviour that led to a "significant" collision with a B-double truck near Ulmarra.

The court heard Prabhakar's passenger was asleep during the incident and was seriously injured.

Prabhakar walked away from the crash with "significant long-term" injuries and the truck driver was unharmed.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the outcome could have been catastrophic.

Reading from Police facts tendered to the court, Ms Crittenden said Prabhakar didn't have his licence at the time of the incident, was fatigued, and visibility was poor.

"Driving offences have to be taken seriously … they often result in death or serious injury … Just like that, in a flash," she said.

"Your decision to drive showed complete lack of regard for the community."

Ms Crittenden said the maximum penalty for his offending was jail time and in sentencing said Prabhakar was a young man with a bright

future ahead of him and took into account he had no criminal history and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Prabhakar was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, had his licence disqualified for the same period, will be required to the complete the Traffic Offenders Program and was fined $700 for drive manner dangerous. He was also sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order for driving with suspended licence.