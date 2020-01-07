Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Crime
Clarence Crime
Crime

Learner driver’s reckless mistake led to truck crash

Kathryn Lewis
, Kathryn.Lewis@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th Jan 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEARNER driver's reckless decision to drive unlicensed while his passenger slept beside him ended in a serious collision with a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra.

Prabhat Kumar Prabhakar pleaded guilty to drive in manner dangerous, drive with suspended licence and without appropriate accompaniment and was sentenced in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

The court heard Prabhakar was on a suspended learner's licence when he was seen veering to the wrong side of the Pacific Highway, dangerous behaviour that led to a "significant" collision with a B-double truck near Ulmarra.

The court heard Prabhakar's passenger was asleep during the incident and was seriously injured.

Prabhakar walked away from the crash with "significant long-term" injuries and the truck driver was unharmed.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the outcome could have been catastrophic.

Reading from Police facts tendered to the court, Ms Crittenden said Prabhakar didn't have his licence at the time of the incident, was fatigued, and visibility was poor.

"Driving offences have to be taken seriously … they often result in death or serious injury … Just like that, in a flash," she said.

"Your decision to drive showed complete lack of regard for the community."

Ms Crittenden said the maximum penalty for his offending was jail time and in sentencing said Prabhakar was a young man with a bright

future ahead of him and took into account he had no criminal history and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Prabhakar was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, had his licence disqualified for the same period, will be required to the complete the Traffic Offenders Program and was fined $700 for drive manner dangerous. He was also sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order for driving with suspended licence.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Twilight Markets ring in 2020 in Yamba

        premium_icon Twilight Markets ring in 2020 in Yamba

        News The Yamba Rotary Twilight Markets were once again a big hit on New Year’s Day this year with hundreds packing into Coldstream St last week

        Teen star shines at Yamba Ocean Swims

        premium_icon Teen star shines at Yamba Ocean Swims

        People and Places PHOTOS: Check out all the action from this year's ocean swim event

        Shark tags expected along the NSW coast

        premium_icon Shark tags expected along the NSW coast

        News KEEP an eye out next time you’re at the beach for shark tags which are expected to...