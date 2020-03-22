Menu
Crime

Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

by Lea Emery
22nd Mar 2020 6:40 PM
A LEARNER motorbike rider has been caught doing almost double the 100km/h speed limit during a trip through northern New South Wales on the weekend.

The 39-year-old Bangalow man was allegedly clocked travelling about 190km/h on the M1 at Billinudgel on his red Ducati motorbike

He was later stopped near Tweed Valley Way.

Police allege the man was on a NSW learner permit at the time.

His licence was immediately suspended for six months and the number plates on the motorcycle seized.

The rider was also breached for travelling more than 45km/h over the speed limit.

Originally published as Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

