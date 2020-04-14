Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorcyclist has copped several infringement notices.
A motorcyclist has copped several infringement notices.
News

Learner rider caught speeding at 139km/h cops costly fines

Jasmine Minhas
14th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEARNER motorcyclist has copped hefty fines during the double demerit period after he was caught speeding more than 45km/h over the limit at Coffs Harbour.

About 7.23pm last night, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Hwy at Bonville as part of Operation Tortoise.

A motorcycle which was heading north was found to be travelling at 139km/h.

When the 36-year-old motorcyclist was pulled over, it was discovered he was riding a prohibited cycle for novice riders.

There was also no L plate attached to the cycle.

The rider was issued with a number of infringement notices, including a fine of $2,482 and the loss of 12 points for exceed speed limit over 45km/h, a fine of $585 and the loss of four points for riding a prohibited motorcycle, and a fine of $268 and the loss of two points for not displaying an L plate on the motorcycle.

His licence was also suspended for six months.

Operation Tortoise, which commenced on Thursday, concluded at 11.59pm last night.

coffs harbour motorcyclist nsw police force nsw traffic and highway patrol command speeding
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Application forms for $10k grant due this week

        premium_icon Application forms for $10k grant due this week

        News The wait for application forms for a $10,000 State Government business grant is nearly over.

        CLEAN-UP CANNED: Keep your rubbish at home

        premium_icon CLEAN-UP CANNED: Keep your rubbish at home

        News Waste facilities swamped by eager cleaners with time on their hands

        Water regulator uncovers litany of breaches on Coffs farms

        premium_icon Water regulator uncovers litany of breaches on Coffs farms

        News One dam was found to be 12 times the legal limit.

        Pipers pay tribute as Maclean misses Highland Gathering

        premium_icon Pipers pay tribute as Maclean misses Highland Gathering

        News Band members across the country play together to remember Alistair Wallace