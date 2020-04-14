Learner rider caught speeding at 139km/h cops costly fines

A LEARNER motorcyclist has copped hefty fines during the double demerit period after he was caught speeding more than 45km/h over the limit at Coffs Harbour.

About 7.23pm last night, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Hwy at Bonville as part of Operation Tortoise.

A motorcycle which was heading north was found to be travelling at 139km/h.

When the 36-year-old motorcyclist was pulled over, it was discovered he was riding a prohibited cycle for novice riders.

There was also no L plate attached to the cycle.

The rider was issued with a number of infringement notices, including a fine of $2,482 and the loss of 12 points for exceed speed limit over 45km/h, a fine of $585 and the loss of four points for riding a prohibited motorcycle, and a fine of $268 and the loss of two points for not displaying an L plate on the motorcycle.

His licence was also suspended for six months.

Operation Tortoise, which commenced on Thursday, concluded at 11.59pm last night.