Learning about sexual health gets interesting

All the youth taking part in the Hump Day Amazing Race on Wednesday as part of Youth Week 2017.

HOW many oranges can you fit in a condom? Fifteen, as one group discovered during the Youth Week Hump Day Amazing Race.

It was all about sexual health on Wednesday when youth gathered to participate in the Hump Day Amazing Race, an afternoon of activities dedicated to educating youth.

Skye Sear from the New School of Arts said knowing about sexual health was as important part of health as a whole.

"I think it's not necessarily a part of health we talk about with young people enough and so this is a great opportunity to start that conversation in a safe environment and provide them in with really good quality information because what we know is they aren't always getting good, quality information from their peers,” she said.

"It's an opportunity to set some of the myths right.”

Ms Sear said it was important to provide opportunities like the Hump Day Amazing Race to bring youth together to learn about issues affecting them.

"The environment has to be right for young people to receive this information,” she said.

"So i think the informal environment is really good ... for encouraging young people to talk to each other and to other adults that they trust.”

Understanding consent was one of the most important elements of sexual health that Ms Sear wanted youth to be educated about.

"There is no way around it, if there is no consent, it's not on,” she said.

"There is so much pressure on kids these days around social media, and drugs and alcohol, to do certain things that they might not be comfortable to do.

"It's about empowering kids to say no and empowering kids to seek consent before they engage in any kind of sexual activity.”

Jade Pummeroy and Ashton Blackadder were part of the Hump Day Amazing Race as part of Youth Week 2017. Caitlan Charles

Jade Pummeroy and Ashton Blackadder participated in Hump Day and said there needs to be more things like it for youth in the Clarence Valley.

"Everyone thinks its embarrassing to go to the doctors (about sexual health), but they are so nice,” Jade said.

"It's better than having an STI.”

Ashton said kids are having sex much younger now so there needs to be more information accessible in a fun way.

"When we talk about it in school, they don't think it's important or they don't listen in classes, so they are going to much around and giggle about it,” she said.