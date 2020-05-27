Learning, play build healthy community

GUMMYANEY Play n Yarn and family support services cover the whole Clarence Valley.

Staff are Jan Kleindienst co-ordinator, Kara Hickson Educator, and Helen Kennedy. Maclean Co-ordinator is Aneika Kapeen plus an assistant.

The team run three sessions a week, two in Grafton and the other in South Grafton,

Tuesday in South Grafton, Wednesday at Bacon Street Playgroup, and Thursday morning at Market Square.

Gummyaney also partnered with Mudyala Aboriginal Corporation at Maclean to run the same program on Monday mornings alternating between Yamba and Maclean fortnightly. Gummyaney Play n Yarn will oversee this program.

The organisation has partnerships with Dept of Health. Cranes Playgroup, Clarence Valley Council, Ngerrie Land Council, Mudyala Corporation, Kids Step Speech Therapy, Aboriginal Health at Grafton Base Hospital and Clarence Regional Library.

We thank these organisations for their partnerships with us, together we make a difference.

Our jarjum programs are run through a Play n Yarn playgroup type program.

Many topics are covered including Keeping Jarjums safe around water program. This consists of a swimming water confidence and pre swimming lessons. The nine-week program (for babies to three-year olds) has proved very popular. Both classes were booked out with a waiting list. We saw some lovely bonding as one parent was in the pool with their child.

We thank staff at South Grafton Pool and Kath our wonderful swimming teacher. This is the 3rd term we have had Kath and she thinks our Jarjums are deadly which we know they are. We hope to implement this program again in 2021.

Our Play n Yarn sessions are an early learning play based program this gives our jarjums a good start to early childhood education.

Program includes culture, literacy, fine motor skills, play dough, threading, drawing, tactile sensory experiences, lots of gross motor experiences, obstacle courses building strong muscles, cognitive ideas and activities.

Maths, science, nature study, also included so our program covers a lot of developmental areas.

For our parents, families and carers, we have guest speakers who talk to our families about their fields they work in, some speaker we have hosted include dietician/nutrition from AMS, speech therapist, toddler and baby care nurse, Grafton Police domestic violence, mental health nurses, Cranes on how to build resilient jarjums, painting therapist, Aboriginal health nurse from the hospital and a dentist from Fresh Dental.

As you can see, we cover a lot of topics, these all support and educate to build stronger healthier families and community.

Due to Covid 19 we have changed our way of delivery, we have online program and early childhood education packs are hand delivered to families being mindful of social distancing. This will continue until restrictions change.

For any further info please contact Jan or Kara at Gummyaney 6642 2048