Lease in the hands of the starter

WESTLAWN Golf Club has pulled off a coup by securing vital equipment to manage the ‘little course’.

The newly formed club was notified on Tuesday the Grafton District Services Club would lease all golfing equipment in lieu of sponsorship in 2020 on the proviso they secured the lease for the course.

A representative for the golf club said sourcing the equipment was a sticking point for the Clarence River Jockey Club who were concerned with their original business plan to manage the site.

The golf club has now presented its 5-year plan to the CRJC and which included a plan to manage the site with volunteers and an updated membership strategy which had already garnered 105 full playing memberships and over 80 social memberships.

“The bottom line is that this golf course is on Crown Land and that should be made available for public recreation, not become a redundant space to be slashed regularly,” Association Captain John Blanch said.

“While there were some minor components in the business plan that needed finetuning, they seemed impressed by the detail of our submission.

“Our committee members have invested a lot of time into preparing a quality submission and we walked away knowing we could not have done anymore, we are proud that we have represented our members and community supporters.”

The issue of the building of a dam adjacent to the course was raised at the meeting and vice-president Pat Hagan said the club was willing to accommodate “these significant disruptions”.

“I’m sure if we were given the lease our Association could come up with a solution to ensure the golfers weren’t affected financially,” he said.

“At the end of the day we want the golf club to stay open and will work with all parties to make sure it does.”



The club will now wait for a final decision on the lease from the CRJC.