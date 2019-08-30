'LEAVE OUR RIVER ALONE': Council's plan met with disdain

NOT A DROP: Many readers have opposed the idea that could dam the Clarence River.

NOT A DROP: Many readers have opposed the idea that could dam the Clarence River. John Ibbotson

COUNCILS looking to get a hold of the Clarence River water have been met with disdain by our readers.

A water supply plan three decades in the making entered the next stage of development this week when Northern NSW and Queensland councillors voted in favour of the Clarence River diversion.

However, Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said Council was yet to be involved in discussions.

Many readers in our Facebook community were rocked by the news and didn't want to see a drop taken from the mighty Clarence River.

Victoria Louise Nixon: Yes leave our river alone.

Richards Gwilym: The Clarence River which is tidal from the Pacific Ocean pump water westward over the Great Dividing Ranges.

Victor Pashkevich: When Coffs got Clarence water they built more motel rooms with spa baths.

Craig Howe: If it's for agriculture then it shouldn't be piped there. If you can't sustain it with the water available then it shouldn't be expanded which is the plan as per a story in another paper.

Krystal Brown: Leave the Clarence river ALONE!!!!!

Lisa Newman: No way, the Murray was a beautiful river once and look what happened to it with mismanagement. Leave the beautiful Clarence alone !!!!

Lou Petrie: No way, keep your hands off our beautiful river.

Lisa-marie Gear: They're talking about damming south east Queensland where Clarence River starts on the Tablelands near Stanthorpe so it won't make much difference to us in Grafton.

Joanne Kitcher: No way. That will be the end of the Clarence.. say goodbye to it.