It’s official! LeBron confirms Lakers move

LeBron James is officially a Los Angeles Laker. Picture: Getty Images

IT is done. We've known since the announcement was made on July 1, but now it's official. LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker.

As expected, and just like the announcement of the agreement, we first learned the news from the social media channels of Klutch Sports Group; James sitting alongside his agent, Rich Paul, and the general manager of the Lakers, Rob Pelinka. On the table in front of the three men: a newly-inked contract.

The four-year, $153 million deal - a player option in the fourth year - will see James join one of the most storied franchises in sport, with Pelinka and Lakers president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson, sealing the signing of the four-time NBA MVP.

"Today is a great day for the Lakers organization and Lakers fans all over the world to welcome LeBron James, a three-time NBA Champion and four-time NBA MVP," Johnson said in a statement.

"LeBron is special. He is the best player in the world. He loves to compete and is an awesome leader who is about winning and making sure that his teammates are successful.

"The Lakers players are excited to have a teammate who has been to nine NBA Finals. It's a huge step closer to returning the Lakers to the playoffs and to the NBA Finals."

Workers remove a LeBron James banner from a building in Cleveland. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Barring any trades, the Lakers will have a young team around James, led by the likes of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signed with the team on a one-year deal, along with Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo.

Luke Walton, the head coach of the Lakers, led the team to a 35-47 record, over the 2017-18 season, with the legendary franchise missing the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight year.

For a team that's regarded as one of the most successful in league history - having won 16 NBA championships - the signing of James is expected to bring them back to that sort of esteem.

"This is a historic moment for the Lakers, and we could not feel more grateful and honored," Pelinka said.

"When LeBron James, a perennial NBA MVP and champion who is playing at the most astonishing levels of his career, chooses to join the Lakers, it serves as the ultimate validation for what we are building here. However, we all know that the work is not yet done.

"We will continue forward and do all that is necessary to achieve our shared obsession of bringing banner No.17 to the world's best fans, Lakers Nation."

LeBron James has played his last game for the Cleveland Cavaliers. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

James, who'll turn 34 in December, has spent his entire career in the Eastern Conference, advancing to the NBA Finals over the past eight seasons.

He won an NBA title in 2012 and 2013, both with the Miami heat, before bringing a championship to his home city of Cleveland in 2016.

Over his 15-year NBA career, James has won four MVP awards, three Finals MVPs, has made 13 All-Star appearances, and won two Olympic gold medals.

Over the 2017-18 regular season, James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, and played all 82 games for the first time in his career.