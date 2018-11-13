Menu
Basketball

‘I’m garbage’: LeBron’s damning stat

13th Nov 2018 8:23 AM

 

LeBron James has come up huge to help the LA Lakers to the middle of the NBA West table.

James scored 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Lakers' last-gasp 107-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

But the 33-year-old is well aware of his short comings with missed free throws the biggest issue in his game.

The Hawks led 106-105 with 20 seconds remaining when James was fouled.

With the game in his hands, James missed both free throws.

Luckily, he made up for it with a decisive dunk.

 

Despite the win, it was the missed free throws James was stuck on.

"I suck from the free throw line right now.

"I'll get my rhythm back but I'll thank (Kuzma) for giving me another opportunity - giving us another opportunity."

Lakers star LeBron James had a few dunks in his 26 point haul.
James has shot more free throws than all but Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitski among current players with just under 7000 in his career and is eighth on the all-time list.

But while he shoots free throws at just under 74 per cent - lower than the rest of the top 10 - Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver revealed just how dire the situation is for LeBron.

The win sees Lakers moved to a 7-6 season record and eighth in the West, moving ahead of the .500 mark for the first time this season.

After James's dunk, the work wasn't over for the Lakers as Phoenix reject Tyson Chandler blocked Trae Young's driving lay up to preserve a 107-106 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Got to be tough on yourself to be the best.
James shouted and hugged Chandler in celebration of the Lakers' fifth win in six games.

"I find myself acting like a kid in a candy store again," Chandler said, who couldn't hear James amid the din of music and cheering.

"I said, 'That's my dawg,"' James yelled across the Lakers' locker room.

Chandler's defence helped the Lakers prevail in wins against Minnesota and at Sacramento after having his contract bought out and coming to Los Angeles last week.

"He's been big," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "Not only the way he is on court but the way he talks in the huddles. Very happy to have him."

- with wires

