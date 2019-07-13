Menu
HOPEFUL: Ballina trainer Stephen Lee will be hoping his horse Spiral can challenge for the Maclean Cup tomorrow. Matthew Elkerton
Racing Carnival

Lee's Maclean Cup hopes resting on Spiral

by Geoff Newling
13th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
BALLINA trainer Stephen Lee nominated four runners for Sunday's Sunday's $32,000 Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup (1400m) at Grafton.

Nothingforthepress, Pleased, Spiral and Mackellar were his original entries but only Spiral will start.

And Spiral was also entered elsewhere as well.

"I did have him in at Ipswich but I've scratched him from there and will run here in Maclean Cup on Sunday," the Lismore trainer said at Grafton on Thursday.

Spiral is having his first start at Grafton for Stephen lee.

The six-year-old gelding son of Lonhro has won four of his 36 starts and amassed $134,855 in prizemoney.

He resumed from a good spell with a ninth at the Gold Coast over 1400m, Stephen Lee said.

"He just knocked up at the Gold Coast," Stephen Lee said.

"The 1400m at Grafton will suit him better. He's better than his form suggests too.

"He ran a couple of real nice races last prep. His second at Port was nice and he also won the Rousillon at Lismore too."

He said hard tracks knocked his gelding around to the end of his last preparation and believes the soft track at Grafton will be just what he needs.

Spiral has won four of his 36 starts for $134,855 in prizemoney.

He has drawn barrier nine in the 10-horse field with South Grafton Cup winning jockey, Jon Grisedale, on board.

The Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup will take place at 2.59pm tomorrow afternoon.

