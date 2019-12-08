Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RISING RENEGADE: Carly Leeson had a breakout season with the Melbourne Renegades at the young age of 21-years old. Photo: AAP
RISING RENEGADE: Carly Leeson had a breakout season with the Melbourne Renegades at the young age of 21-years old. Photo: AAP
Cricket

Leeson building on impressive cricket resume

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WBBL CRICKET : Clarence cricketer Carly Leeson’s WBBL season might have come to an end yesterday but the 21-year old is just getting started.

Leeson’s Melbourne Renegades came up against minor premiers Brisbane Heat in a 1 v 4 semi-final and despite a four-wicket loss, the Victorian outfit can hold their heads up high.

Batting first, Josie Dooley (50 not out) and Jess Duffin (44) led the charge for the Renegades at Allan Border Field to post a total of 4/163.

Brisbane were hot out of the blocks before Leeson was involved in a late surge of attack with a wicket and a catch.

But it was not enough as the Heat chased the total down with 12 balls remaining.

Leeson will now return to Canberra to complete the WNCL season with ACT Meteors.

act meteors carly leeson clarence cricket melbourne renegades wbbl finals
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys protect Upper Orara homes surrounded by burning bush

        premium_icon Fireys protect Upper Orara homes surrounded by burning bush

        News VIDEO: Firefighters are continuing to protect properties from flames off Mount Browne Rd as containment lines are strengthened.

        'I was happy to help': Young SES worker on the frontline

        premium_icon 'I was happy to help': Young SES worker on the frontline

        News A 22-year-old SES volunteer thrust onto frontline of Cowper crash

        The next step toward closure for victim's families

        premium_icon The next step toward closure for victim's families

        Feature ‘We’ve always looked at it this way…there’s no one else after us so we have to make...

        Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        premium_icon Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        Crime Witness told police she saw a man 'looking dead' on the side of hwy