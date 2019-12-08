Leeson building on impressive cricket resume

RISING RENEGADE: Carly Leeson had a breakout season with the Melbourne Renegades at the young age of 21-years old. Photo: AAP

RISING RENEGADE: Carly Leeson had a breakout season with the Melbourne Renegades at the young age of 21-years old. Photo: AAP

WBBL CRICKET : Clarence cricketer Carly Leeson’s WBBL season might have come to an end yesterday but the 21-year old is just getting started.

Leeson’s Melbourne Renegades came up against minor premiers Brisbane Heat in a 1 v 4 semi-final and despite a four-wicket loss, the Victorian outfit can hold their heads up high.

Batting first, Josie Dooley (50 not out) and Jess Duffin (44) led the charge for the Renegades at Allan Border Field to post a total of 4/163.

Brisbane were hot out of the blocks before Leeson was involved in a late surge of attack with a wicket and a catch.

But it was not enough as the Heat chased the total down with 12 balls remaining.

Leeson will now return to Canberra to complete the WNCL season with ACT Meteors.