Leeson honoured to salute in commemorative clash

Carly Leeson out in the middle for the NSW Development squad who played against the Australian Air Force in an Anzac Day commemorative clash. Contributed

CRICKET: While she might have finished with a handy knock of 24 in a comfortable win for the NSW Development side, it was all secondary for Carly Leeson this week.

The former Harwood cricketer, who has been contracted to the Lendlease NSW Breakers for the past 12 months, played in an Anzac Day commemorative clash against Australian Air Force at Bradman Oval in Bowral.

It was the third annual clash between the two sides, and Leeson said it was an honour to be a part of the occasion.

"This is something the airforce has pushed for a lot in the past couple of years,” she said. "It was pretty special, we had a full ceremony with a minutes silence, it was very emotional.

"This was all about the occasion and marking such a special day for all Australians. What would mark it better than playing our national sport?”

While Leeson admitted she did not have a lot of family history with military service, she said the importance of the day is far from lost on her.

"I personally have a lot of respect for Anzac Day,” she said. "I think it is probably the most important day on the Australian calendar.

"There are just so many incredible stories of bravery and the Anzac spirit, and you hear a new one each year. To celebrate this day with people who are in the airforce is great.”

Leeson was one of two Breakers contracted players to be selected in the development squad which also played a friendly clash with the American national team a fortnight ago.

The development team is mainly made up of junior talent across the State with Leeson providing leadership for the squad.

Leeson is contracted to the Sydney Sixers WBBL frnachise for another season, and is eagerly awaiting the announcement of NSW Breakers contracts for the 2018/19 season.