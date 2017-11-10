Leeson returns to crease for Sixers

Former Clarence cricketer Carly Leeson in action for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL last season.

CRICKET: Former Harwood all-rounder Carly Leeson got an extra surprise for her 19th birthday yesterday when she put pen to paper on another year with the Sydney Sixers WBBL side.

It has been a big 12 months for the girl from Woodford Island after being accepted into the University of NSW to study Environmental Management, Leeson made the move to Sydney and was included in the Lendlease NSW Breakers squad for this summer.

Leeson played just one game for the Sixers last season, but made an immediate mark taking a wicket with her first delivery.

The 19-year-old said it was an awesome feeling being asked back for another season and said she had one goal for the summer ahead.

"It's a great feeling knowing you contributed to the team last year and then get signed again so definitely looking forward to another great season with the Sixers,” Leeson said.

"I probably didn't play as many games as I would have liked last year so I'm looking to become a regular starter in the team and make a regular contribution.”

Sydney Sixers head coach Ben Sawyer said Leeson was an integral cog in the make-up of the magenta blasters.

"Carly is another of our exciting young players who brings a different skill set to our squad,” Sawyer said.

"Her medium pace bowling can be very challenging at times and she was rewarded for her hard work last season with her debut WBBL match, taking a wicket with her very first delivery.

"I know that this experience has driven her to work even harder on her game and I am certain that we will all see the benefits of that work this season.”

The Sixers start their WBBL|03 campaign on December 9 at North Sydney Oval.