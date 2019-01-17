Leeson's WBBL experience valuble for Premier Grade finals

CRICKET: Carly Leeson will take all of her lessons from her year with the Sydney Sixers into this weekend's semi-finals of the Sydney Women's Premier Grade T20 finals.

The former Woodford Island junior cricketer, who has trained daily with her Sixers teammates this summer, has been a key cog in Universities Blue's run to the finals.

Despite a limited involvement in the T20 competition, thanks to her commitments with the Sixers WBBL side, Leeson has still led the way with both bat and ball for Universities, scoring 238 runs at an average of 47.6.

She was also instrumental in the side's definitive 75-run victory over Universities Gold. She made 63 at the top of the order to set up the win and also claimed 1-9 from four overs.

"It's obviously been really good playing in that competition,” she said. "Training each day with the Sixers squad really helps when I am walking out for Universities in T20 action.

"Going back to grade cricket as a contracted player there is obviously a bit of pressure on me to perform but I love playing that role for my side.”

Leeson's Universities side will play Northern District in their semi-final on Sunday, with the match a bit of an unknown at this stage as players continue to return from WBBL commitments.

The running of the Australian under-18 championships is also expected to have an effect on the make-up of sides.

"I think we will go into the finals pretty confident of our chances but it is very hard to predict how they will play out,” Leeson said. "We tend not to worry too much about the teams we are playing, but it is always good to have an understanding of who you will be facing up to or bowling to.”

Leeson has had two games for the Sixers during this WBBL season, including her first time with bat in hand in the side's upset loss against the Heat on December 23.

"It was a tough time to bat but I definitely took a lesson from that innings,” she said. "I know I can step up to this level and if the side needs me in finals I will be ready for it.”