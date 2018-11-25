Leg spinner bags first Premier League five wicket haul

CLUB RIVALRY: Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving captain Jaye Yardy will be looking to his bowlers to make inroads next week against Tuc-Cop GI Hotel.

TUC-COP EARTHMOVING V TUC-COP GI HOTEL: In a clash that's set to test inter-club rivalry, a five-wicket haul from leg spinner Andrew Buchanan has helped to leave the match between Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving and GI Hotel evenly balanced heading into next week.

With Tuc-Cop Earthmoving winning the toss and electing to bat, openers Brad Lloyd (29) and Matt Summers (26) led the team to a comfortable start before the partnership was broken by Buchanan, who first claimed Summers via stumping and Lloyd out caught.

Buchanan would go on to claim the wickets of Trent Sullivan (19), Tyson Blackadder (40) and Jordan Bultitude (0) to finish the first innings with figures of 5 for 75 off 17 overs, his first five-for in Premier League.

"There was a bit of turn off the pitch, but I was mostly beating them with flight,” Buchanan said.

"I was tossing the ball up a bit hoping to deceieve them a bit in the flight, and it worked; I got a couple out stumped.

"That was the first time I've claimed five wickets in Premier League, so it was nice to be able to do that.”

While Tuc-Cop GI Hotel were able to dismiss their opponents all-out for 196, Buchanan said it could have been better.

"We could have got them out a bit cheaper, we dropped Blackadder early in his innings and he went on to score 40 later in the day,” Buchanan said.

"That hurt a bit, considering we could have got them out for less and made the job easier for ourselves, but that's what it is, we won't let that get to us.”

Tuc-Cop GI Hotel will resume their innings at 0-12, with openers Daniel Cootes (9) and Blake Ryan (1) both surviving a tough 25-minute period late in the day on Saturday.

"It was important we didn't lose any wickets, it was definitely better being at square leg than being out in the middle,” Buchanan said.

"The team is confident we can bat well and score a good total, if the pitch is anything like it was on Saturday gone I'm fairly confident we will be able to score the runs needed.

"It's a bit of a different feeling playing against fellow clubmates but it's all good banter out there.”