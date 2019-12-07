Legal eagle Melissa guilty of loving court

THIS week McAuley Catholic College student Melissa Meier participated in work experience at Grafton Court House.

She was expecting to walk into a job which required more coffee runs and shredding than what it turned out to be. Instead, she’s been much more involved in court operations.

“I’ve learnt so much from them, and it’s exceeded my expectations,” she said.

Her first day included several exciting moments, including being able to sit in on Local Court as well as a Supreme Court trial.

However, not all her work experience could be so interesting. The rest of her first day was taken up by shadowing others who taught her the basics of what they do in the Registry Office before setting her on some filing work.

High nerves seemed to be a trend among students trying out the jobs that the Clarence Valley has to offer, and Melissa was no exception.

One nerve-racking experience was when she was asked to bring some paperwork in for the judge during a trial.

“It was pretty daunting, you know, because you walk in, hand him the paper and everyone’s looking at you,” she said.

Melissa felt she had learnt a lot, especially about the court system and legal procedures.

Although she can’t see herself working as a clerk in a registry office, she can see herself somewhere else in the legal system.

“Definitely I can see myself in the courtroom, it’s just so interesting sitting there watching them bring forth their arguments.

“I think my dream job would be as a judge, definitely. That would be so cool.”

Melissa recommended the courthouse to future work experience students.

“The people are nice, you get an overview of all the stuff that happens, from family law, to criminal law, civil law as well. All sorts of things go on.”

Melissa was invited back to the courthouse this Monday to sit in on the Supreme Court trial and to be introduced to Justice Geoffrey Bellew afterwards about her interests in law as a career path.

“It was an interesting, informative experience in which I could explore all avenues of law and the processes behind each one,” she said.