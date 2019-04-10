Legal service gurus say ALS must stay in Grafton

MAN OF ACTION: Uncle Herbie Duroux began his association with the Aboriginal Legal Service over concerns about the high number of indigenous people being jailed.

THERE has been a lot of press coverage lately about the proposed relocation of the NSW/ACT Aboriginal Legal Service's hub from Grafton to Coffs Harbour, which will take effect on July 1, and the local Aboriginal communities' strong objections and protests to stop the move.

This week's column looks at the background of the ALS and the amazing work it has done over the years, through the eyes of one of its former field officers and one of its former lawyers.

Uncle Herbie Duroux, an Elder, has had a long association with the ALS, starting as a board member of the Redfern-based organisation due to his concerns over the high number of Aboriginal people being jailed.

He went on to worked for the ALS for about 25 years.

Prior to the ALS being set up, many Aboriginal people lacked legal representation when attending court.

Uncle Herb said many had therefore pleaded guilty, regardless of the charges and whether they were guilty or not.

As a result many Aboriginal people were given custodial sentences, whereas if they'd had an Aboriginal field officer assisting and a solicitor representing them the situation might have been different.

The ALS was set up in 1970 in Redfern by a group of young Aboriginal activists with the support of the University of NSW, to combat the alleged systematic harassment of Aboriginal people by law enforcement agencies.

The Redfern ALS was not only the first Aboriginal legal service in Australia, but also the first free legal service.

Emulating the Redfern model, Aboriginal people in many of the other states soon established their own services.

In 1973 the Australian Legal Aid Commission was set up. Soon after state-based legal aid services began to emerge.

In operation for almost 50 years, the ALS is one of the longest-running Aboriginal organisations in Australia.

In the "old days", Uncle Herb said, the Grafton office employed three people - a solicitor, a field officer and an admin worker - to cover the area from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie and west to Warwick, Glen Innes and Tenterfield. The Grafton ALS office was one of the first out-posted offices from Redfern.

These days the Grafton office covers the Clarence Valley and the Coffs Harbour City local government areas with three solicitors, two admin staff, a field officer and a community engagement manager.

Community and legal volunteers support the staff, who along with the Grafton office are a integral part of the community.

Barrister Gemunu Kumarasinhe also has had a long association with the ALS, starting as as a young law student in 1980 when he volunteered at the ALS office in Redfern.

After graduating, he went on to work with the service from 1983-99, when numerous cases went to the Supreme Court and many common law precedents were being set.

He found the work very challenging but very "worthwhile".

Gemunu has nothing but praise for both past and current staff of the ALS at Grafton and elsewhere. He says they do an incredible job and are committed and competent people who are dedicated to helping Aboriginal people caught up in the criminal justice system.

Remembering his former ALS days, Gemunu fondly recalled some of the personalities associated with the ALS who became both great friends and sources of inspiration to him, including Lyall Munro Jr and brothers Bob and Solly Bellear (both deceased).

The late, great Bob Bellear went on to become the first Aboriginal judge in Australia, enjoying a distinguished career in the NSW District Court.

Both Uncle Herb and Gemunu believe the ALS office should remain in Grafton.

Uncle Herb said the ALS should always be fully Aboriginal managed and controlled at the local and regional level.

He is standing up as a community Elder and former employee to advocate for the Grafton community hub to remain where it is based.

The Grafton ALS office is based in the centre of its service region, so is easily accessible by clients.

A move to Coffs Harbour on the service's southern boundary would make the service less accessible to many of its clients.

This is the main reason the Clarence Valley community, supported by peak groups and community members in the Coffs Harbour LGA, are outraged over the decision to relocate a well-established, high- functioning and well- respected service.

Members of the ALS board and executive are expected to visit Grafton tomorrow for further discussions on the move.

Giinagay Jinggiwahla - "hello" in our first nation language - is a weekly column covering the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley, exploring a variety of topics, opinions and events across our First Nation areas of Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl.