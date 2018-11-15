Legendary bands Redgum and Goanna team up for Grafton show

VOCAL DUO: Redgum's John Schumann and Goanna's Shane Howard on stage together. The pair will be bringing their Songs That Change our Country tour to Grafton in December.

ALTHOUGH it has been sometime since John Schumann took to the stage here, he recalls vividly travelling to the area to play with his band during the heady days of Redgum.

"I absolutely remember playing in Grafton and South Grafton in the 1980s. I have a distinct memory of coming through there after the floods and driving through miles and miles of countryside where crops had been flattened. The smell wasn't so good either."

So after a brief recount about recent wild weather events, it didn't talk long for the iconic protest band's frontman to start talking politics.

"Ah yes but climate change doesn't exist. Just ask Andrew Bolt or Tony Abbott."

To those who know Schumann song's, he is no stranger to socio-political compositions and his passion for singing-it-like-it-is also saw him come close to swapping his swag for a suitcase when he ran for the Federal Seat of Mayo almost defeating the incumbent Foreign Minister Alexander Downer, reducing his margin from 16 per cent to 1 per cent.

"My three-week campaign was on a very limited budget but I was happy with the outcome. I lost but did it respectably, given the member's profile."

So, considering the passion he has for making Australia a better place, does this mean there's scope for another tilt at parliament down the track.

"It's unlikely but you never say never. Shane (Howard from Goanna) and I have half amusingly entertained the idea of running on a joint ticket in the senate, him in Victoria and me in South Australia.

"Problem is Shane doesn't own a tie and I only have one," he laughs.

"But, seriously, I think we are probably more effective outside of the political arena screaming advice from the sidelines."

Schumann said his "screaming" was still done traditionally through microphones and music.

"I'm not on Twitter. I don't trust myself. I would probably be in the middle of about five defo actions if I was. I know I'm a grumpy and intemperate man and amazed at the idiocy that emanates from the conduct of our national affairs so I'd rather say that in song than on social media."

Schumann said Redgum's music was and still is built on the back of speaking out about issues and injustices affecting Australia.

"Shane's is too and it's times like these that germane to this kind of music."

So much so the two legendary singer-songwriters collaborated to write a single last year for exactly this reason.

Times Like These has been widely praised and received airplay all around the country and is responsible for bringing the two long-time friends back together on stage, something that doesn't happen often, due to their work schedules.

Schumann said he has been "mates" with Howard since Goanna and Redgum were at the "height of their powers" and have continued to work together periodically.

"I worked with Shane on Let The Franklin Flow, his song campaign against damming of the river. It was a really big hit.

"Then I got Shane to come and sing on my Lawson album in 2005 and he sung with me on On Every Anzac Day. We've kept in touch and catch up whenever are paths crossed.

"We've always been threatening to do something together because we figured we were a good combination."

The show heading for Grafton on December 7 see both singer up front of the Red Rockin' Dirt Band or, as Schumann calls it, 'the Shane and Schooey show'.

And while teaming legends up isn't a new concept, Schumann said their concert did have a different feel about it.

"Often when you get two headline artists they go on stage, one guy does his song and then the other guy does his song, and so forth and then at the end everybody sings Knocking on Heaven's Door together... with Shane and I, we actually pay tribute to each other and sing each other's songs, he'll do a bit of 19 (I was Only) I'll do a bit of Solid Rock, I do a bit of Razor's Edge, he'll do a bit of I've Been to Bali Too.

"When we looked back, we realised we actually have a pretty impressive repertoire between the two of us so it's fantastic to be able to do it this way. I've always really liked Shane's songs so it's great to have a crack at them. We get on like a house on fire. We're always laughing and we have a similar history and similar set of values and beliefs."

And while music story-telling will be at the forefront of their show, both frontman aren't adverse to chatting with their audience.

"Yes, we can yap our heads off. We're one those acts that likes to talk. We don't overdo it but we certainly like to introduce the songs and put them in context because nothing drives me more mad than going along to see a singer-songwriter who has something to say in their song but they don't talk to you.

"I went to see Bob Dylan recently and he didn't even say hello. We like engaging with our audiences. You won't die wondering what we think."

Schumann was quick to point out that despite their strong social commentary, it doesn't mean their shows are all about doom and gloom.

"We're both pretty funny guys. Not all of our songs are about the death and destruction of the world as we know it. We actually like to tell stories about Australia and Australians. We don't shy away from the hard stuff but you also need to celebrate the good bits too. Who we are, where we came from, where we are going and who we can be."

Schumann said writing songs that had a point to make was something they prided themselves on and noted the absence of those kinds of compositions on the musical landscape of late.

"It all seems to be about your girlfriend and my girlfriend, or some other mindless introspection, sprinkling lentil beans around the canyons of your mind... Well that's not what we do. We tell stories about our country and people.

Of course, the Redgum anthem I Was Only (19) is one of the country's most iconic songs sitting somewhere alongside his co-performer's offering Solid Rock in what could be considered the all-time greatest hits of Australia.

***

Schumann said performing the song still triggered personal feelings for him, mainly because it means so much to other people.

"You certainly can't perform that song on autopilot. Most of the songs Shane and I do are like that. I mean Eagle Rock's a great song but it doesn't mean anything. It's about dancing which is great, and I'm not diminishing that, but you can sing it without thinking. You can't do 19 without thinking, you can't do Solid Rock without understanding the plight of indigenous Australia."

Schumann's legendary anthem about Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War still resonates today, complementing the work he does with veterans.

"I've done five overseas forces entertainment tours. I really enjoy that part of my life. I think it's really important to remember those serving now.

"Australians find it easier to memorialise Anzac Cove and the First World War. Of course they should be too because they were just mindless wastes of Australian lives. Young men who went away thinking they were doing the right thing by their country and dying in the tens of thousands in muddy trenches. We can never forget that because wars are fought so we can be free.

"But I think it's also very important that our remembering is cognisant of current conflicts. I think that's what the recently announced extension to the war memorial is about.

"I've sung at enough military funerals to know how I would feel if it was my kid in a box. And I would want that sacrifice memorialised."

Don't miss John Schumann (Redgum) and Shane Howard's (Goanna) Songs That Changed our Country live at the Grafton District Services Club on December 7. Tickets on sale from the club.

NEXT WEEK: Goanna frontman Shane Howard talks about music, indigenous rights and what it means to be an Australian man.