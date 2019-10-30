Legendary Clarence para-athlete to headline Sports Awards

LEGEND: Three time Clarence Valley Sports Star of the Year Rodney Nugent, spoke ahead of a guest speaking stint at the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards in November.

THE Clarence Valley has produced some truly special athletes throughout its rich history but one of the most prolific talents to represent the region is Paralympic athlete, Rodney Nugent.

Nugent won five gold and two bronze medals over two Paralympic games and the three-time Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year will return to his hometown as a guest speaker for the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the GDSC on November 9.

Born in Lismore, Nugent moved to Grafton at a young age and lived and breathed sport as a kid.

"Being a parent myself now, I've only got one child who's sporty and running him around is hard enough. I don't know how my parents did it because I played soccer, cricket and athletics,” Nugent said.

"You name it, I was into it. Grafton Gunners, Majos Soccer Club, all the cricket clubs and little athletics out at Junction Hill. Everything I have achieved started with those clubs.”

Nugent's focus was on the world game, but everything changed when he was just 15-years old.

"Back then it was definitely soccer. I loved it. I represented North Coast and played for the Grafton Gunners first grade team, eventually becoming the captain/coach. That was my main aim but after my accident, it all changed,” he said.

Nugent was speaking of the loss the lower portion of his right arm in an industrial accident with a mincing machine as a teenager, but he didn't let it didn't hold him back.

"The accident changed my focus to other sports but I'm glad it did because it gave me great opportunities to travel and see some new places while meeting life-long friends,” he said.

"I still think I was lucky because it happened when I was young. When something like that happens to a younger person you're able to just get on with life but if it happened to me in my older years I think it would have had much more of an effect on me mentally.

"I had a great supporting family and I've still got friends who helped me through it. When something that tragic happens it can be very telling and I've got two mates I grew up with who never left my side.”

Rodney Nugent collects his third Sports star of the year award in 1988 after also winning in 86 and 87 with special guest rugby league's Ross Conlon.Photo Daily Examiner Archives Daily Examiner Archives

While Nugent said his age was a big factor in his attitude, the network of people around him were equally as important.

"That support around me was so strong, no one ever really said 'you can't go back to sport'. The first couple of days out of the hospital, my father was trying to help me figure out how to ride my motorbike so I could go back to racing. They never said 'you're never going to do this again,' they actually told me I should keep trying,” he said.

"I always say to people when I do my talks, not just for people with disabilities but for your mental health, 'your rehabilitation can take leaps and bounds if you have positive people in your life.' That's what I had, we just got on with it.

"Being young, I didn't have a care in the world and thought 'there's basically nothing I can't do.' My parents never wrapped me up in cotton wool and encouraged me to keep on going. Sport was a massive part of my life before my accident and it still is.”

Nugent's journey into elite sport was a seamless transition.

"I was always into athletics and I knew nothing about amputee sports prior to my accident. A young lady by the name of Tracy Holder pointed me in the right direction. I went to my first state titles and I just fell in love with sport again,” he said.

"From there it just snowballed for me in regards to what I was able do. I had so much support from a number of associations and it just went from there.”

Nugent said he was hoping to give back to the community that made his dreams come true as an athlete.

"To me, sport isn't about receiving awards or being paid. It actually cost a lot of money for me in my 10 years on the world stage because there was no government funding. The only way I was able to achieve my sporting dreams was because of the community in Grafton,” he said.

"The GDSC were the first ones to jump on board, they helped me get to Seoul, South Korea, which was going to cos me six or seven thousand dollars. In the 80's, it was a lot of money, so my sporting career started here and I was only able to achieve what I did because of the generosity of the people here in Grafton.

"When I was contacted to come back and do the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, I jumped at it because the people in the community have given me so much and it's just one small way I can give a bit back.”

Nugent has since coached at the Special Olympics and said he "was lucky enough to be a state and national coach but I've had my time in those types of roles.”

"It gives them the opportunity to enjoy sport and I got involved with it a number of years ago. I knew nothing about it but I just grew to love it because I'm currently, and have done for the last 10 years, working in the disability field,” he said.

The sports star now does talks on mental health around regional NSW.

"I really enjoy giving back, I was here at the new jail a few months ago talking to around 900 staff on mental health and how I got through my issues. It gives me a joy if I can come out and even make a difference on just one persons life,” he said.

"Out of negatives in your life, there will always be a positive. It may not come straight away but from my accident I got the opportunity to represent my country on the world stage.”

Nugent also claimed a Medal of Order for his Paralympic exploits as well as receiving a Clarence Valley Wall of Fame induction in 2002. After all of his achievements he believes the sports awards have great value in the region.

"For everything I've achieved in my life from Paralympic gold medals to world records, I still see The Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year awards as one of the biggest influences on my career,” he said.

"It's really important, especially in country areas like this, sporting awards a kept alive and local businesses get behind them because it can kick-start a persons career. If they win, they usually chuff up and gain confidence moving forward.

"I'm passionate about it and I'm so excited to be able to come back and be a part of it. It's so important to the community and I don't think there has been a year of my life I haven't thought about them.”

The 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards are at the GDSC on November 9 with tickets still available at the GDSC.