Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leicester fans won’t forget Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Leicester fans won’t forget Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Soccer

Grieving Leicester ready to get back on EPL rollercoaster

by AFP
31st Oct 2018 9:35 AM

LEICESTER have confirmed their Premier League clash at Cardiff will go ahead on Sunday morning (EDT) following the tragic death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Thai billionaire Vichai was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester's King Power Stadium following last weekend's match against West Ham United.

With mourners flocking to the stadium and the crash site cordoned off as investigators picked through the wreckage, Leicester had already postponed Wednesday morning's (EDT) scheduled home League Cup tie against Southampton.

But the club announced that they will make the trip to south Wales to face Cardiff this weekend.

A minute's silence will be observed before kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium and players will wear black armbands in Vichai's honour.

"Leicester City's Premier League fixture at Cardiff City this Saturday will go ahead as scheduled, as the club continues its tributes to its late chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha," a statement read.

"An announcement on the rearrangement of the club's League Cup fourth round tie against Southampton, postponed earlier this week, will be made in due course."

The death of the charismatic Vichai has stunned the football world, with tributes pouring in from around the globe.

Vichai's heavy investment after buying Leicester in 2010 transformed the unglamourous club into shock Premier League champions as 5,000-1 outsiders in 2016.

The 60-year-old was widely admired in Leicester for his charitable donations to the local community.

That warmth was reflected in the outpouring of grief following the news of Vichai's death.

 

Buddhist Monks pay their respects to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Buddhist Monks pay their respects to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Vichai's son Aiyawatt and widow Aimon walked through a sea of tributes from fans outside the stadium on Monday, including flowers, football scarves and Buddhist statues.

Vichai's son is chief executive of his father's duty-free empire King Power and also vice-chairman of Leicester.

Aiyawatt was joined by the Leicester team, including striker Jamie Vardy, centre-back Harry Maguire and keeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the group pausing in reflection in front of the flowers.

Leicester have also opened a book of condolence in memory of Vichai in a marquee at the stadium.

 

Get every match of the 2018/19 Hyundai A-League LIVE. Get Sport HD + Entertainment with no lock in contract and no iQ4 set up costs. SIGN UP TODAY! T&C's Apply

Related Items

epl leicester city vichai srivaddhanaprabha

Top Stories

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    News ON THE one year anniversary of her son taking his own life, Michele Bowling wants you to wear your heart on your sleeve for mental health

    NO DEAL: Maccas to shut shop in Grafton

    premium_icon NO DEAL: Maccas to shut shop in Grafton

    Business Fast food giant leaves shopping centre foodcourt

    Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    premium_icon Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton woman is facing up to eight months jail for assault

    Are you up for a scavenger hunt?

    Are you up for a scavenger hunt?

    News Fun way of uncovering what's available in the region

    Local Partners