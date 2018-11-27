Lena Dunham spills on Lorde rift

Once they often espoused the genius of the other, were pictured at various Hollywood events together and formed an integral part of Taylor Swift's famous "squad", but former pals Lena Dunham and Lorde are on the outs.

Dunham has revealed she hasn't spoken to the New Zealand superstar since rumours emerged that Dunham's ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff had cheated on her with the singer.

Antonoff, who produced Lorde's most recent album, and Dunham split in January after five years together.

Speaking to New York magazine's The Cut, Dunham said that while she believed Antonoff when he told her he didn't cheat, she still hasn't addressed the issue with her one-time close mate.

"It was awful," she told the magazine of the rumours. "I don't think anything happened between them. I can never know someone else's life. I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde] about it. We haven't talked since Jack and I broke up.

"It was awful, and I couldn't do anything about it except trust that what he was saying to me was true."

Dunham also said she was "embarrassed" when people started discussing the situation on talk shows and online. She recounted the time when one woman even posted a Power point presentation online to show that Antonoff had cheated on the former Girls star.

While Dunham conceded such jokes were often "funny" she said she felt "so embarrassed".

In an expansive interview the controversial Dunham opened up on why she's "not for everyone" and why she has a tendency to put her foot in it.

She told the magazine it was Antonoff who provided a few home truths, describing her as "a provocateur".

"[He said] you have to look at the fact that when you say things, you're not just not trying to please; sometimes you're actively trying to displease people.' And he forced me to look at the side of myself that had that desire to poke the sleeping bear."

Dunham also spoke about her recent split with longtime collaborator Jenni Konner.

"Maybe my fame made me impossible to be close to," she told the magazine.

These days Dunham says she won't go to parties if there are more than five other people in attendance. And she is trying to stop using autobiographical details in her writing and focus on telling other people's stories - adapting A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea, the true tale of a Syrian refugee stranded in the Mediterranean.

But with her trademark desire to overshare, the actress refuses to do one thing that's been recommended: Quit Instagram.

"I'm like, 'B***h, you get three million followers, then delete your account."

Perhaps she should just heed the advice of New Yorker editor David Remnick.

"All I would tell her is not try to do everything. Not have to say everything or react instantly," he told the magazine. "For the sake of her own work and the sake of her own ability to live in this world."

- with the New York Post