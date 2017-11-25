Lend a hand and play trivia to help Noe

GIVING A HELPING HAND: Tim 'Noe' Clark, who is currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy for a primary brain tumour with his wife Jenny Clark.

"IT'S CLARK without the e.”

This is a line you've probably heard if you've ever met Tim 'Noe' Clark.

It was only in September that Tim was asking his doctor to look into why he was having headaches, and now the Clarence Valley plasterer is having radiation and chemotherapy at Coffs Harbour hospital to help buy him time.

"He was just carrying on his normal life, running a business and just got a slight headache,” his wife Jenny said.

After his doctor sent him for CT scans, they were told to go straight to the Gold Coast University Hospital after he was diagnosed with a primary brain tumour called Glioblastoma multiforme on the left parietal brain.

"He went in for debulking, which is a surgery where they try and remove as much of the tumour as they can,” Jenny said. "Our life has never been the same.”

Jenny said the whole process has been very confronting because they have had to talk about things you don't want to talk about.

"You have to talk about death with your kids, what could the future be like without Tim, and that's not what we want. It's hard to say,” she said.

"You do the best you can do, to try and give Tim more time and quality of life.”

Joshua, 28, Noe, 20, and Zachary, 17, with their dad Tim 'Noe' Clark.

One of the most difficult things about the situation is that Jenny says Tim looks very healthy.

"Tim doesn't look sick, it's a case that he knows what he wants to say but he can't get out because obviously the tumour is pushing on where your communication skills would be,” she said.

"As a man who has been very capable and never sick in his life, it's hard for him because he can't communicate what he wants.”

To help the family out, there will be a Helping Hands Trivia night on December 16, in honour of the "true gentleman”.

Jenny said she always knew they lived in a beautiful town but the trivia night only proves it.

"I was hoping to get him home, but each day there seems to be another hurdle. Even if Tim's not well enough, I will be there or our family members will be there, just to say thank you.”

The trivia night starts at 7pm sharp at the Grafton District Service Club. It's $200 for a team of eight. To book call 66403200.