Lend a hand and your brain to cancer patient

WHEN someone is diagnosed with cancer, you are sure the medical system will look after them. But that wasn't really the case for Andrew Tarrant.

In December last year, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and because it isn't as common, the treatments are more expensive.

Mr Tarrant is going through immunotherapy treatment, which costs almost $6000 for each treatment, and is not subsidised by the government for stomach cancer patients.

"It's about two per cent of the population (who get stomach cancer),” Mr Tarrant told The Daily Examiner.

His wife Kerrie Tarrant said if he had lung cancer or a melanoma, the story would be very different.

"It (the drug) would be $39.50 if it were on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme,” she said.

>>>RELATED STORY: Doing the hard scull for Mr Tarrant

To help raise money for Mr Tarrant's treatment, the Helping Hands organisation has organised a trivia night at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, May 5.

Team entry is $200 with a maximum of eight people per team. The event will start at 7pm. For more details, phone the GDSC on 66403200.