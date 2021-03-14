Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Millie Wooding, 20, has been reported missing.
Millie Wooding, 20, has been reported missing.
News

Lennox Head woman, 20, missing for three weeks

Rebecca Lollback
by
14th Mar 2021 10:50 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Lennox Head.

Millicent (Millie) Wooding, 20, travelled to Queensland and was last spoken to by family last month.

She has not been heard from since.

>>> Flooding possible from Sunday: SES, BOM

>>> Teen accused of Ballina murder makes plea offer

After several failed attempts to contact her, she was reported missing to officers from Richmond Police District on Tuesday, February 23, who commenced an investigation into her whereabouts.

Police have been told Millie was believed to be residing on Upper Edwards Street, Brisbane, but has since moved on from there.

Millie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on Millie's whereabouts, in New South Wales or Queensland, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

lennox head missing person
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flooding possible from Sunday, SES and BOM warn

        Premium Content Flooding possible from Sunday, SES and BOM warn

        Weather Don’t let the sunny morning fool you ‒ our catchments are already saturated and heavy rain is on the way.

        COVID ADVICE: What you need to do if you’ve been in QLD

        Premium Content COVID ADVICE: What you need to do if you’ve been in QLD

        News Contact tracing under way in effort to prevent lockdown in Brisbane

        Yamba holiday park’s big splash into future

        Premium Content Yamba holiday park’s big splash into future

        Business Water oasis proposal to provide tourism boost for Lower Clarence.

        Daily Catch-Up: March 14, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 14, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.