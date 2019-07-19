Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLOATING FRESH EVIDENCE: Mark Andrew Thomson is accused of assaulting surfer Jodie Cooper on the morning of August 22 last year after his surf mat collided with her surfboard on a crowded day at Lennox Head.
FLOATING FRESH EVIDENCE: Mark Andrew Thomson is accused of assaulting surfer Jodie Cooper on the morning of August 22 last year after his surf mat collided with her surfboard on a crowded day at Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Lennox man denies holding woman's head under water in surf

Liana Turner
by
19th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARK Andrew Thomson had an inflatable surf mat under his arm as he walked into court in Ballina yesterday.

The Lennox Head man, accused of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, brought the mat - which he designed - to the second part of a hearing into allegations he held a former pro surfer's head under the water at Lennox point.

Police have alleged the 58-year-old "dropped in" on former elite surfer Jodie Cooper, breaching surfing etiquette, before holding her underwater and violently grabbing her hair on August 22 last year.

Ms Cooper said in her evidence in April the accused stood on top of her in the surf and left her with an injured neck and scalp.

She had alleged Mr Thomson only released her when she pretended to have drowned. Mr Thomson denies the allegations.

Mr Thomson yesterday told the court he was struck in the back suddenly, that Ms Cooper "lunged" toward him, he became entangled in her leg rope as he was attacked from below.

He said manoeuvres witnesses claimed he undertook, including swerving violently toward her, were physically "impossible" on a surf mat.

But police prosecutor, Sergeant Kennedy, showed to the court in Mr Thomson's cross-examination videos from his surf mat manufacturing business which seem to depict the "impossible" movements.

Defence barrister Peter O'Connor argued this video shouldn't be considered in Magistrate Karen Stafford's judgment as it was not formally tendered as evidence.

But the prosecutor disagreed, saying the notion Mr Thomson's alleged movements were impossible only arose in his evidence.

Magistrate Stafford is expected to hand down her judgment, and consider cross-AVO applications brought by each party, from 2pm today.

assault court crime lennox head
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Reel Time businesses put on the market

    premium_icon Reel Time businesses put on the market

    News IF YOU'RE looking to enter the Yamba tourism market through bait and tackle, fishing charters, whale watching or barbecue boats, you're in luck

    Man charged over alleged robbery before police shooting

    premium_icon Man charged over alleged robbery before police shooting

    Crime Critical investigation uncovers alleged robbery

    Vikings out to make amends this year after near perfect 2018

    premium_icon Vikings out to make amends this year after near perfect 2018

    Basketball Grafton tip off against the Ballina Breakers on Saturday.

    VIDEO: 'We just want you back'

    premium_icon VIDEO: 'We just want you back'

    News Lachlan Cairns hasn't been seen or heard from since last week