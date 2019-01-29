Lens to the world focuses on return home

FROM the front page of the Daily to global news exposure, photographer Ian Waldie's career taken him back to where it all started.

Covering countless global news-leading events including Princess Diana's funeral, conflict in Northern Ireland and the Dunblane school massacre came from a passion for pictures ignited during the Burnside State High graduate's school years.

It began when Mr Waldie's arts teacher asked him to take some pictures of tuckshop ladies for a school yearbook.

He was handed a school property Pentax SLR, given a quick rundown on how to use it and sent on his way.

"Something about having them published really hooked me," Mr Waldie said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

He went on to study photography at Griffith University in Brisbane and was still studying when he landed a week of work experience at the Sunshine Coast Daily in 1988.

It involved following a photographer around until his last day, when unexpectedly he was sent out to Tanawha on his own to take a photo of a young boy who had caught a massive eel in a dam.

Mr Waldie was thrilled the next day when he opened his home-delivered newspaper to find the picture had been used on the front page.

It was not long before Mr Waldie became a cadet photographer for the Daily, where he worked for two years before being poached by The Courier-Mail.

Quitting his job in 1991 to head to Europe on a see-the-world adventure with mates led to casual work with some Scottish newspapers and international news agency Reuters.

Winning national awards in 1994 prompted to a job relocation to Reuters' London office.

"It seemed to happen quite quickly really," Mr Waldie said.

He later worked as chief photographer for Getty Images in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and then in Sydney as chief photographer for the Asia Pacific.

Jobs included covering Olympic Games, World Cups, royal weddings and international wars.

A desire to be more creative prompted him to leave news photography in 2007 to set up his own company, Ian Waldie Productions.

His commercial clients are a long list of internationally-recognised brands including Cathay Pacific, Krispy Kreme and KFC.

He now runs the company from his Noosa home after leaving Sydney with wife Lori and sons Baxter and Aidan to return to the region he always called home.

"Running it out of here is actually no different to what it was in Sydney."

He said his children were thoroughly enjoying the seachange.

"I knew what a great childhood I had here.

"There is plenty of time for them to go discover the big smoke."

He said his commitment was to his clients but big breaking events, particularly if they were weather-related, still inspired him to grab a camera, head out the door and start shooting.

"It (news photography) is still in my blood.

"The urge has never left me it is just a case of timing."

To see more of his work visit www.ianwaldie.com.