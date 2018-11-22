DiCaprio snubs Hemsworth, twice

Chris Hemsworth was snubbed by Leonardo DiCaprio not once but twice.

The awkward social encounters were revealed by Hemsworth's longtime trainer, Luke Zocchi, during an interview with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

"Poor Chris," Zocchi said as he explained what happened. "We were on a press tour for Thor 2. We were in Japan, we were staying at the Ritz Carlton and DiCaprio was there with his whole posse. There was like 10 of his crew there.

"Chris was reaching out to his (DiCaprio's) publicist going, 'Get Leo, I want to have a beer with him.' He never replied."

Celebrity trainer Luke Zocchi with Chris Hemsworth. Picture: @zocobodypro

As if being rejected once wasn't bad enough, Hemsworth then had another crack at buddying up to DiCaprio two days later.

"We were standing in the lobby," Zocchi told the Nova hosts. "I remember Chris waving and I remember turning and DiCaprio's marching through the lobby with 15 dudes and he just walked straight past Chris.

"I turned to Chris and I was like, 'Oh this is so awkward right now.' He's like, 'Oh god.'

"It was amazing," Zocchi said, as Fitzy and Wippa laughed hysterically.

Zocchi is a childhood friend of Hemsworth's and has been training the Aussie actor for more than six years. He's whipped the star into shape for 13 movies so far including last year's Thor: Ragnarok where he ended up also training Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett and director Taika Waititi.

Luke on the set of Thor. Picture: @zocobodypro

Clearly the training works. Picture: @zocobodypro

"An hour is the max we do a day," Zocchi told Men's Health UK about Hemsworth's training regime during filming.

"We'll lift at least 3-4 times a week, hitting the main muscle groups, and we try to mix it up as much as we can. We might lift for half an hour and do a 20-minute HIIT to finish, or we might do a half an hour lift session."

Zocchi has a new book out called The A-list Diet & Fitness Plan, showing others how they can end up as jacked as Thor.