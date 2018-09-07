Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig, Liam, Leonie and Chris Hemsworth at the Australian premiere of 'The Dressmaker' in Melbourne in October 2015. Picture: Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images
Craig, Liam, Leonie and Chris Hemsworth at the Australian premiere of 'The Dressmaker' in Melbourne in October 2015. Picture: Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images
Politics

Hemsworth’s mum caught up in government data breach scandal

by Tom Minear, Matt Johnston, Monique Hore and James Dowling
7th Sep 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE mother of Hollywood superstars Chris and Liam Hemsworth has been swept up in a privacy breach debacle engulfing the Victorian Government.

The Herald Sun reported the Victorian State Parliament was last night scrambling to remove personal details of Leonie Hemsworth from a mass of sensitive documents released this week.

The newspaper alerted the Andrews Government and Spea­ker Colin Brooks that Mrs Hemsworth was one of several people whose sensitive information was released in Premier Daniel Andrews' privacy breach fiasco.

More than 80,000 pages of documents were dumped on Monday after Mr Andrews ­told public servants to cough them up in a bid to damage Opposition Leader Matthew Guy over a botched and costly rezoning of Phillip Island land.

Mrs Hemsworth was a Phillip Island local who opposed the rezoning decision.

Liam Hemsworth's fiancee, US pop star Miley Cyrus, helped make the rezoning saga a world story when she called for the "magical place" to be protected.

Also among those affected was a man whose BSB and account number were included in the files, putting him at risk of identity fraud.

Law Institute of Victoria president Belinda Wilson said the "serious breach of privacy" could lead to legal action, and demanded assurances it would not happen again.

Ex-privacy commissioner David Watts predicted a possi­ble class ­action against the state.

Related Items

Show More
chris hemsworth data breach government bungle leonie hemsworth liam hemsworth scandal

Top Stories

    Childcare centre targeted by vandals

    premium_icon Childcare centre targeted by vandals

    Crime Police investigate after vandals leave behind trail of destruction at Bright Sparks Child Development Centre.

    Police appeal for information over single-vehicle crash

    premium_icon Police appeal for information over single-vehicle crash

    News WATCH: Dramatic footage of crews working to free injured man

    Nationals stick with Gulaptis for 2019 State election

    Nationals stick with Gulaptis for 2019 State election

    Politics Sitting MP to saddle up again for the Nationals in Clarence.

    Spiritual healer defends 'ridiculous' teachings at trial

    premium_icon Spiritual healer defends 'ridiculous' teachings at trial

    News Universal Medicine founder is suing a former client for defamation

    • 7th Sep 2018 3:16 PM

    Local Partners