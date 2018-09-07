Hemsworth’s mum caught up in government data breach scandal

Craig, Liam, Leonie and Chris Hemsworth at the Australian premiere of 'The Dressmaker' in Melbourne in October 2015. Picture: Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

THE mother of Hollywood superstars Chris and Liam Hemsworth has been swept up in a privacy breach debacle engulfing the Victorian Government.

The Herald Sun reported the Victorian State Parliament was last night scrambling to remove personal details of Leonie Hemsworth from a mass of sensitive documents released this week.

The newspaper alerted the Andrews Government and Spea­ker Colin Brooks that Mrs Hemsworth was one of several people whose sensitive information was released in Premier Daniel Andrews' privacy breach fiasco.

More than 80,000 pages of documents were dumped on Monday after Mr Andrews ­told public servants to cough them up in a bid to damage Opposition Leader Matthew Guy over a botched and costly rezoning of Phillip Island land.

Mrs Hemsworth was a Phillip Island local who opposed the rezoning decision.

Liam Hemsworth's fiancee, US pop star Miley Cyrus, helped make the rezoning saga a world story when she called for the "magical place" to be protected.

Also among those affected was a man whose BSB and account number were included in the files, putting him at risk of identity fraud.

Law Institute of Victoria president Belinda Wilson said the "serious breach of privacy" could lead to legal action, and demanded assurances it would not happen again.

Ex-privacy commissioner David Watts predicted a possi­ble class ­action against the state.