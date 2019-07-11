Menu
CONTEMPORARY: Runner-up Jayd Urquhart,left, and winner Angela Carroll.
People and Places

Leopard pairing makes for a winning ensemble

Kathryn Lewis
by
11th Jul 2019 10:49 PM
Subscriber only

WHEN Angela Carroll walked into the Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday, Fashions on the Field was the last thing on her mind.

"I wasn't even going to do it and friends signed me up, I'll have to say thank you to them," she said.

Mrs Carroll was named the Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady (Contemporary) yesterday despite her outfit not coming together as she had originally planned.

"I wanted something a bit different but still classic," she said.

"The shoes were an old pair of shoes, I had some leather from the milliner sent down to me, so my mum and I recovered the heels to match the hat.

"My mum and I last Saturday were cutting out templates and getting it all sorted, I was so excited when I was going to get to have that little pop," she said.

fashions on the field grafton cup day july carnival 2019
Grafton Daily Examiner

