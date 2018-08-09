Menu
Ballina Shire Councillor Sharon Cadwallader snapped the Leopard Seal washed up on a Ballina beach today.
Environment

Leopard seal washes up on Ballina beach

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
8th Aug 2018 3:50 PM

A LEOPARD seal who dropped into North Creek Beach in Ballina this morning has returned safely to the water.

ORRCA President Jacqueline O'Neill said the group became aware of the visitor on the sand near Missingham Bridge at about 10am, with spotters initially believing the seal to be a dolphin. Ballina residents were warned to stay approximately 40m away from the marine mammal.

"As far as we are aware that one has had a vet look at it over the weekend when it was washed up at another location on the North Coast," Ms O'Neill said.

"We believe the seal is in good health and it returned to the water at about 2.30pm."

She said National Parks and Wildlife Service were still monitoring the seal's movements.

ballina leopard seal north creek beach northern rivers environment orrca
Lismore Northern Star

