Lesbian affair fall out revealed on show

A scandalous lesbian affair between co-stars is set to play out on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a new teaser for the show, published on the reality show's Instagram page, housewife Brandi Glanville reveals an alleged affair between herself and her co-star, actress Denise Richards, the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen.

Denise, 49, married to her husband, Aaron Phypers, in 2018. The pair denied reports that emerged earlier this year they were in an "open relationship".

"I f***ed her, woke up the next morning (and) she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me,'" Glanville, 47, alleged to several co-stars in the clip while at dinner, seemingly before Richards had arrived.

The women, including actresses Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, appeared to be shocked by the news.

Brandi Glanville alleges she had an affair with Denise Richards.

Later in the clip, the show's stars appeared to confront Denise about the rumour, prompting a tearful response.

"That is not true!" Denise says as she gets emotional.

Dorit Kemsley, another of the show's stars, said: "I believe Denise."

The teaser for the series, which streams on Binge, also featured footage from a party attended by several of the show's stars. Denise was meant to attend but did not show.

Richards can be seen getting emotional in the teaser.

"I hope to God she's OK. My heart is racing. I'm really, really scared," said Dorit, as she attempted to call Denise.

The teaser also features footage of Denise pleading that the rumour does not make it to air.

"Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show … they need to cut that," she is heard saying.

The clip ends with Denise and Lisa, 56, talking. Lisa has told Denise that the situation was "a lesson learned" She responded: "Oh I learned a lesson."

In January, People reported Denise's representative denied that Denise and Brandi hooked up.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to request for comment.

