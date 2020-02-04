Menu
The penalty for homosexuality in the Maldives includes whippings and eight years imprisonment, but that clearly doesn’t faze boxer April Hunter.
News

Fighter takes a bold gay rights stand

by Marc Mayo
4th Feb 2020 4:00 PM

Newcastle born boxer April Hunter made a striking gay rights statement by uploading a romantic snap with her girlfriend from the Maldives, The Sun reports.

Homosexuality is illegal on the Indian Ocean islands, in adherence with Islamic Shariah Law.

But Hunter, 24, stood up for her and millions of others' freedom with the social media picture.

"Illegal to be gay in the Maldives and other Muslim countries still, in this day and age is mental, anyways this is our thought," she captioned it.

The penalty for homosexuality in the Maldives is up to eight years imprisonment.

Hunter took it down while still out in the Maldives, reportedly after family and friends feared she could face recriminations, and re-uploaded it when back home in the UK, and the welterweight boxer is certainly used to taking a fearless approach.

 

With two professional fights in her fledgling boxing career, Hunter became the first female from Tyneside to turn pro since the 1990s when stepping up last year.

It was the natural culmination of a sporting life that included a spell in the Newcastle United football academy during her teen years.

With her next fight planned against an unnamed opponent at the end of February, she told Chronicle Live last year, "How far I've come in such a short space of time is quite incredible and I've learned so much at Howden ABC.

"It's been great and boxing really gave me purpose in life and got me out of a bad situation."

This was published in The Sun and republished with permission.

