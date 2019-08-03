Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eight year old Sienna Sandoz gets her hair chopped to donate for a cancer wig as part of her Hair for Heart fundraiser.
Eight year old Sienna Sandoz gets her hair chopped to donate for a cancer wig as part of her Hair for Heart fundraiser. Adam Hourigan
People and Places

Less hair, but lots of heart for Sienna's cancer quest

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU may think that a eight-year-old girl with golden hair down to her waist, she'd be nervous about getting the chop.

Not Sienna Sandoz. In fact, while in the chair getting her locks chopped to donate to cancer victims, she kept checking it was going to plan.

"She had a smile on her face the whole time,” mother Brooke said. "She kept asking hairdresser Stormee Smith to make sure she cut plenty of hair for the wig.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Sienna's desire to have her hair cut started as a tribute to her grandfather, who recently lost his brief battle with cancer.

In a letter to the Daily Examiner, Sienna said that she wanted to help other people because she was unable to help her pop.

"I am making my hair into a wig for kids with cancer to help them feel better,” she wrote.

Chop day came yesterday at Jagged Edge Hair & Beauty hairdressers, and had nearly 39cm from her hair.

Before and after of Eight year old Sienna Sandoz as she gets her hair chopped to donate for a cancer wig as part of her Hair for Heart fundraiser.
Before and after of Eight year old Sienna Sandoz as she gets her hair chopped to donate for a cancer wig as part of her Hair for Heart fundraiser. Adam Hourigan

She also managed to raise more than $900 to be donated as part of the Hair with Heart campaign, and Ms Sandoz said she couldn't be prouder of her daughter.

"I'm so proud of her and her big heart,” she said. "She is blown away with how much donations she has received.”

cancer research hair for heart jagged edge hair and beauty sienna sandoz
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community We need your help to find the most popular place to take the little ones for a trim

    OUR SAY: The truth about 'dole bludgers'

    premium_icon OUR SAY: The truth about 'dole bludgers'

    Opinion Is docking welfare payments for missed job interviews fair?

    A chance to frock up for a song... or two

    premium_icon A chance to frock up for a song... or two

    Community Want to get all dolled up but don't want the expense?

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Yamba gets a health kick

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Yamba gets a health kick

    People and Places Meet our final people's choice finalists ahead of big announcement