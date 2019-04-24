Lest We Forget the Alumy Creek soldiers

The Soldiers' Memorial display is open to the public on Anzac Day. Entry is free of charge.

STORIES of Anzac soldiers from the Alumy Creek area will be told through a special memorial display in the school museum's heritage room.

The memorial, which is open to the public at the Alumy Creek Museum on Anzac Day free of charge, features individually framed photographs and profiles of former Alumy Creek School students and teachers, together with men from the Alumy Creek and Great Marlow farming communities who served in the two world wars.

Local families from the Alumy Creek and Great Marlow areas were well represented in the two conflicts. In many cases there were enlistments of two and sometimes three men from the same family.

During World War I, these included Thomas and Henry Ford; Clive, Henry and Roy Eggins; Eric and Lionel Eggins; Reg and Searle Eggins; Arthur and Vyvian Ellem; Bert and Angus Cameron; Alfred and Kenneth Kohn; Arthur and Vincent Smith.

Included in World War II were Ray, Cecil and Charles Kohn; Alan and Jack Wright; Johnny, Richard and Thomas O'Donohue; Norm, Frank and Alwyn Page.

Eight men from the area paid the supreme sacrifice in the service of their country. Jack Chapman, the grandson of Grafton's first Mayor, was killed in action in 1916 at the Armentieres front in France. Roy Eggins who saw service on the Gallipoli Peninsula, died in 1915 and Vyvian Ellem was killed in action in 1918 on the Somme in France.

Bert Cameron saw extensive service in Egypt, Sinai, Palestine and Syria during World War I and enlisted again in World War II and subsequently died while carrying out service duty within Australia.

John Jackson, John Barnier and Johnny O'Donohue died at the hands of their Japanese captors in the Sandakan prisoner of war camp during World War II. Frank Page, who was subjected to great suffering during the construction of the infamous Burma Thailand Railway, perished in June, 1943.

Three former Alumy Creek teachers served during the two wars. Clarence Coombs in the first war and Evan James and Donald Watters in the second.

In all, the exploits of more than 60 soldiers are recorded at the memorial as a permanent tribute to their service.