LEST WE FORGET: Video tribute to pay your respects from home

24th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
TALENTED Grafton musician Garrett Salter has put his video editing skills to the fore to combat the lack of live services on Anzac Day.

The music teacher was asked by Grafton Public School to put something together for its Facebook page. Mr Salter went a step further and created a high quality four-minute video montage as a tribute suitable for anyone to use as their own Anzac Day service from home.

"This is a resource not for a specific time, and could be used for anything. It's as generic as possible I guess," he said.

"It's all actually pretty basic, using iMovie on my computer.

"I gave it a vintage look, and took a bit of effort to find some not-so-standard photos. I spent a few hours going through the Australian War Memorial archives. There's just thousands and thousands of photos from 1800s to today."

For part of the soundtrack he produced original bugle recordings of The Last Post and The Rouse.

"I recorded that in the little home studio," he said.

"There's plenty of recordings of The Last Post out there, but it's hard to find a good one.

The 29-year-old has played the bugle at South Grafton's services since he was 15.

While there is no live service this year, he insists the show must go on and has promised to livestream The Last Post from a "secret location" in South Grafton on his Garrett Salter Musician Facebook page from 6am.

 

Grafton musician Garrett Salter playing the bugle during an impromptu guest appearance with The Ninth Chapter at the 2019 Jacaranda Ball at Market Square on 25th October, 2019.
Grafton musician Garrett Salter playing the bugle during an impromptu guest appearance with The Ninth Chapter at the 2019 Jacaranda Ball at Market Square on 25th October, 2019.

