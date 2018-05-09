'Let parents be parents': Lunch box policy debate rages

MACKAY parents have come out firing over school lunch box policies after it was revealed items such as gluten-free Oreo biscuits sugar-free lollies, yoghurt and home-made goods were being confiscated by teachers or sent home uneaten.

READ MORE HERE: Lunch box 'police' leave a sour taste

After a number of parents spoke with the Daily Mercury about the issue, more local parents have joined the lunch box debate to share their opinions.

Dorothy Whadcoat Harvey: Parents should decide what their children can eat!!! The schools have no right to tell children what they can and cant eat especially if the parents have packed healthy foods in kids lunch boxes.

Rae Cole: sort the bullying before the lunches might help.

Nicole Madden: If they controlling kids lunches why don't they do it like America were they have cafeteria set up.

Mark Mc Cann: EDQ need to step up on Bullying before playing in children's lunch voxes. It shows that EDQ are trying to fob the bullying into the, "TOO HARD BASKET" and setting upon something that's not as detrimental as in "WHAT'S IN THE LUNCHBOX".

Even the health folk can't get it right with what is good and what is bad for you...Eggs now are good for you and you can have up to a dozen in a week... A couple of years ago eggs were a health issue and caused high cholesterol. I think leave lunch boxes to the parents....

Leo Scott: There is a story (not mky) where a healthy eating club was established. Qld Ed investigated after complaints that it was causing issues with children scared of eating and gaining weight.

Cont. Indeed. read the article. I was stunned by the junk food sold at tuck shops (orange juice, high calorie milks, pizza etc). Sarina High seem to have a good tuckshop. There is so much junk sold at the canteen. Even teachers and staff not allowed to bring diet soft drink. whole policy is stupid and needs a overhaul.

Rowan Shiner: Why don't the schools cook meals for kids would also provide jobs for people and skills training for kids in high school then the lunch box police could go back to teaching our kids like they get paid to do focus there time preparing lessons no wonder our county is going backwards lol

Susan Flicker: Schools need to back off unless it's egg or nut. They are not there to parent what our children eat.

Carolyn N Ashley Walker: Parents should (control what's in lunch boxes). I get the food allergies but every child if different and every house hold budget is different healthy is best but not always achievable in this growing expensive world so back off unless you know what's going on at home don't judge others choices it is after all a free world ! Let parents be parents there is enough pressure now.

Rebecca Hopgood: Education is key to this topic. It's all well and good saying parents can send whatever they want but some parents load these lunch boxes with far too much crap - high processed sugar etc and we all know the connections made between foods and behaviour - so why should the teacher have to suck up shit behaviour because of a parents poor lunch packing .

I remember seeing a kid pull out a full size large bag of coloured popcorn and a can of coke for a grade 1 !!! How is that going to help their brain and focus for the day of learning ? If parents are struggling for ideas and more education around different easy and affordable healthy lunch options they can find pages like The Root Cause. They have excellent ideas .