'Let them sail on to Coffs'

The proposal for cruise ships to berth at Yamba hopes to attract smaller vessels.

YOU can already cruise into Yamba, but that hasn't stopped Clarence Valley councillors from getting up in arms over the proposed draft future transport 2056 strategy.

Built into this proposed transport strategy is a cruise ship terminal at Yamba, which caused tension among councillors at this week's council meeting.

Cr Greg Clancy proposed an amendment which was supportive of infrastructure strategies, initiatives and improvements which promote economic and environmental development and support the growth of the community, but exclude the option to develop a cruise terminal at Yamba.

Cr Richie Williamson suggested council just consult and engage with council and the broader community.

"I have zero clue about what the adverse practical, cultural and environmental impacts as opposed in the motion... I think the council should be calling for broader investigation into and broader community consultation," he said.

"I think we are also focusing on one element of the plan here (the cruise ship terminal) when there are multi facets to the plan."

He said his amendment leaves the door open to further discussions on the transport strategy.

However, Cr Clancy said he didn't agree with the amendment to the motion because a cruise ship could sail right into the space left by Cr Williamson's changes.

With the Yamba bar having a shallow depth, Mr Clancy said all the planets would have to align for a cruise ship making it into the Clarence River.

Cr Peter Ellem was opposed to the proposal, saying: "I don't know who dreams up this stuff, Sydney-based bureaucrats in consort with multinational cruise ship companies."

He added that upon a simple Google search, he had already discovered a cruise ship comes to Yamba which visited the sites including the lighthouse, the museum and more.

"Overseas in Britain and Europe you can... book your passage on the Nobel Caledonia for an Australian Coastal Odyssey of 22 nights for 11,000 pounds. Their itinerary takes you from Cairns down to Melbourne and... on day 16 you'll be landing in Yamba," Cr Ellem said.

He said the cruise ship terminal may be more suited to a place like Coffs Harbour which doesn't have a bar.

Cr Andrew Baker said council had no way of stopping cruise ships from visiting Yamba and described it as 'completely irrational' to think they could 'stop the boats'.

"It's not within council's (ability) to take control the waterways and the Port of Clarence," he said.

"If Cr Ellem's coastal odessey wants to come through the port tomorrow morning, it can do it, providing the harbour master allows it."

Cr Baker said he supported Cr Williamson's amendment. The amended motion went through with Crs Clancy, Novak and Ellem voting against it.

