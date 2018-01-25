Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Let there be light

Fallen light pole at Frank McGuren Field.
Fallen light pole at Frank McGuren Field. Joe Kinnane
ebony stansfield
by

THE remaining light poles damaged during a storm at the Frank McGuren Field, were taken down on Tuesday.

The lights haven't been replaced yet but, plans are in place for this to happen at the end of daylight savings.

One of the light poles fell down during the storm, which led to council inspecting the damage of the other three. The testing determined that the poles decayed internally and were also likely to fail like the other pole.

President Joseph Kinnane of the Grafton Ghosts rugby league club said the lack of field lighting won't be an issue during daylight savings, as the lights won't be in use.

"They were unsafe, that's why they had to remove them and close the ground as we didn't want them falling down, " Mr Kinnane said.

Mr Kinnane said the council along with a contractor took down the remaining light poles.

"They made an indentation when they were taking them down. In the next few days they will fix the playing surface."

"It's all going well, and training will still be on Tuesday night."

He said they were thankful that it didn't happen when a game was on or when someone was training, as it could've caused anything to happen.

"It hasn't been that inconvenient because training hasn't started yet."

Mr Kinnane said there has been no dramas at this stage.

"We're confident everything will be right because council is regular and updates us with everything."

Grafton Daily Examiner
AUSTRALIA DAY: It's time to educate the community

AUSTRALIA DAY: It's time to educate the community

"Make more awareness of the past, the history of the Clarence. A lot of the atrocities that have happened around here have been covered up.”

Approval for ambitious hospital in under 30 minutes

Part of the facade of the Albion Hotel will be incorporated into the design of the private hospital on the site.

Planning body approves private hospital DA.

premium_icon Pauline Hanson targets families of immigrant criminals

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has big plans this year.

The party will be pushing for a “zero net immigration” policy

Drink driver fronts court

Good behaviour for driving offences

Local Partners