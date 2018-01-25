Let there be light

THE remaining light poles damaged during a storm at the Frank McGuren Field, were taken down on Tuesday.

The lights haven't been replaced yet but, plans are in place for this to happen at the end of daylight savings.

One of the light poles fell down during the storm, which led to council inspecting the damage of the other three. The testing determined that the poles decayed internally and were also likely to fail like the other pole.

President Joseph Kinnane of the Grafton Ghosts rugby league club said the lack of field lighting won't be an issue during daylight savings, as the lights won't be in use.

"They were unsafe, that's why they had to remove them and close the ground as we didn't want them falling down, " Mr Kinnane said.

Mr Kinnane said the council along with a contractor took down the remaining light poles.

"They made an indentation when they were taking them down. In the next few days they will fix the playing surface."

"It's all going well, and training will still be on Tuesday night."

He said they were thankful that it didn't happen when a game was on or when someone was training, as it could've caused anything to happen.

"It hasn't been that inconvenient because training hasn't started yet."

Mr Kinnane said there has been no dramas at this stage.

"We're confident everything will be right because council is regular and updates us with everything."