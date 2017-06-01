Let your artistic side show at arts festival

SHOW OFF YOUR WORK: Marlene Sheehan, Bobbie Winger, Alison Merrin, Sonia Stanton and June Alexander before last year's Clarence River Arts Festival.

IT'S THAT time of year again - the Lower Clarence Arts Festival is almost here.

The 52nd consecutive exhibition, which is on from July 7 to July 9 at the Maclean Showground, will have nine sections that show off some of the best art the Clarence Valley has to offer.

"The festival showcases the talent we have to offer in the Valley,” Festival co-ordinator Alison Merrin said.

"We take over the whole showground and we are bursting at the edges, we need more space all the time.”

This year, you can enter your work into the fine art, patchwork and quilting, photography, jewellery, wearable art, creative needlework, craft, woodwork and youth and junior art sections.

There will also be a family fun day of activities, workshops, stalls and music on Saturday, July 8. The Maclean Pipe Band will also make an appearance.

You will need to get your entries in by June 30.

For entry forms, head to: https://clarenceriverartsfestival.com.au/entry-forms.