The hallowed turf at the Sydney Cricket Ground during a Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match. Photo: Country Cricket NSW
Cricket

Lethal ladies ready to make history with Chargers at SCG

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Jan 2020 4:15 PM
REGIONAL BASH :Leading regional female cricketers from across NSW are excited about creating history in the inaugural NSW Women’s Regional Bash Finals Day at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow.

Grafton trio Naomi McDonald, Ellynie Cameron and Grace Wilson will be in the Coffs Coast Chargers side after qualifying for the finals last year.

Former Grafton cricket Naomi McDonald batting for the NSW Breakers Country team in last year's National Country Championships. Photo: Cricket NSW
McDonald comes in off the back of a fine Australian Country Cricket Championships where she topscored with the bat to earn a third Australian Country XI baggy green.

Cameron has also had a handy 12-months with stick in hand after topscoring in the Grafton Hockey Associations women’s first grade competition with McAuley White.

McAuley White's red hot goal scorer Ellynie Cameron in action against Coffs Crusaders last season. Photo: Chris Blanchard
The Chargers will meet the Newcastle Blasters in the Sixers Conference final at 10am, with the victor advancing to the final against the winner of the Thunder Conference final between the ACT Aces and the Illawarra Flames.

Coffs Coast captain Kate Jackson said she believes the NSW Women’s Regional Bash is giving women’s cricket in regional areas a chance to reach new levels.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for regional players to be afforded that opportunity to play on a top-class facility (the SCG),” Jackson said.

“The event showcases local role models and really demonstrates that there are opportunities for us to play similar events to the top-class athletes and the top performers.

“The coverage of this event is really going to go a long way to growing girls’ cricket in regional areas.”

Newcastle Blasters captain Kirsten Smith added the Regional Bash will help entice players back to women’s cricket.

“I think it invites girls to come back and play cricket, as it’s a women’s competition,” Smith said.

“It’s really key to have more players come back and develop their skills.”

Live streams of all games can be found on the Cricket NSW Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Grafton Daily Examiner

