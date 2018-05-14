Menu
Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford in a scene from Lethal Weapon.
TV

Lethal Weapon announces shock new lead

by Staff writers
14th May 2018 9:30 AM

POPULAR TV series Lethal Weapon has been renewed for another season, and producers have announced a surprising new star after sacking the show's lead Clayne Crawford.

Fox has picked up the police action drama series for a third season without Crawford, who played Martin Riggs, hiring American Pie actor Seann William Scott in his first series-regular TV role to join the show.

Scott, who many will remember as class clown 'Stifler' from the teen comedy movies, will portray a brand new character who partners up with co-lead Damon Wayans' Roger Murtaugh.

Scott will be the new co-lead in Lethal Weapon.
Studio Warner Bros. issued a statement declaring Crawford's contract was not picked up for the third season.

Entertainment Weekly reports the decision to sack Crawford was due to his behaviour on the set, with sources telling the US magazine there is video and audio evidence.

The 40-year-old star was reportedly disciplined by the studio multiple times but his poor behaviour continued.

Clayne Crawford (left) and Damon Wayans (right) in a scene from the TV reboot of Lethal Weapon. Picture: Supplied
Crew members even resigned over Crawford's actions, sources said.

Crawford took to Instagram to dispute the claims after reports surfaced last month, saying he takes "great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness."

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn issued a statement about the recasting: "Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast. Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can't wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we're thrilled to bring this show back for another season."

Crawford took the high ground, congratulating the team on social media.

The show has averaged 5.3 million viewers and a 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demo during its second season, numbers that rise to 8.6 million and 1.7 when Fox adds in its multi-platform viewing.

