Let's ban single-use plastic

DIRTGIRL couldn't be happier.

Not only does she feel the days of using single-use plastic bags numbered in this state but her home town the Clarence Valley is leading the way for change.

The number of early responses from Clarence residents and businesses to a Northern Rivers council survey about single-use plastic bag habits has this region excel in engagement.

But this is just the start according to the eco- dynamo and her dirtgirl- world co-creator Cate McQuillen whose team is leading the charge in the push for changing habits permanently across the state.

Ms McQuillen said Coles and Woolworths super- markets would ban single-use plastic bags from July this year but dirtgirl and her team wanted to take it further and they want to start right now.

Ms McQuillen will meetPremier Gladys Berejiklian on March 7 to talk about a blanket ban across the state using the Clarence Valley and the Northern Rivers as the region that will lead by example.

"2018 is the year of change,” Ms McQuillen said. "Woolies and Coles are already going to be voluntarily ceasing providing free plastic bags along with many other retailers from July. Queensland and Victoria have already banned single-use plastic bags across the whole state and we want the Northern Rivers to lead the state of NSW with this voluntary shift.

"The dirtgirlworld team is really taking the challenge on. We don't have to wait five months for the supermarkets when we can be leading the way right now.”

She said the first step in doing this was filling out the simple online council survey before it closed at the end of February.

"Governments love data so by filling out the survey things will get done,” Ms McQuillen said.

And according to the creative director, the Northern Rivers region was the perfect location to make this change happen.

"We at dirtgirlworld have a core value of walking lightly and this area already exudes that sentiment.

"People look to the North Coast because we care and are making a better environment.

"Our whole region deserves protecting. We are not all chai tea drinking, bongo drum beaters; we are friendly, caring social citizens.

"The fact Clarence Valley Council is leading the way in the Northern Rivers survey makes me feel really proud.”