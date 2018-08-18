Menu
BOOSTING BUSINESS: Prince St trader Noel Smith is thrilled with the council's proposal to drop fees for using the footpath to trade.
Let's get business booming in CBD

Tim Howard
by
18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
RELAXING the rules and cutting the fees for footpath trading in Grafton's Prince St is music to the ears of the owner of Low Pressure Surf Co, Noel Smith.

Decades ago, before he went into business for himself, Mr Smith worked at the Clarence Valley's iconic department store Mackellys.

"It was something (Mackellys owner) Andrew Kelly wanted to do, but we were always running up against some rule or it was a cost," Mr Smith said.

"This is something he wanted to do more than 20 years ago," he said.

Mr Smith said the Clarence Valley Council's proposal to ditch its fees for traders wishing to use the footpath should breathe life into the CBD.

"The council also might want to spend some money and widen the footpaths," he said.

"They could take a look at what Tamworth is doing creating great outdoor areas for shoppers."

Mr Smith said al fresco dining and allowing traders to bring their goods on to the streets to the customers would make the main street a more attractive place to shop.

"It's definitely something we would consider doing," he said. "We've been talking about it for years."

