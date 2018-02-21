LET'S NOT WAIT: Police increase Ulmarra patrols

SHOULD you choose to flout the road rules while travelling through Ulmarra, there's a good chance Highway Patrol will knock on your window.

In a show of support for the Ulmarra Let's Not Wait campaign, Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol in Grafton has increased patrols in and around the township to keep bad driver behaviour in check.

"In recent months, there has been an increase in vehicle crashes in and around the Ulmarra area, so in response we are increasing our patrols around the area,” said Sergeant Jarrod French from Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol in Grafton.

"However, we have been monitoring complaints from members of the community of Ulmarra in regards to the traffic offences of some motorists through the township and its outskirts,” Sgt French said.

"Highway Patrol have been targeting different areas to try and curb that inappropriate driving behaviour.”

Sgt French said Coffs/ Clarence Valley Highway Patrol had several options to enforce the road rules.

"We have stationary Random Breath Testing sites, (and) we're conducting numerous mobile patrols through town both for random breath tests and speed enforcement,” he said.

"We are also working with the Roads and Maritime Services Heavy Vehicle section in regards to planning and operations targeting heavy vehicle offences in and around the area, including Grafton.”

Sgt French officers were consulting the Ulmarra community.

"We're doing this through various forms to see what their concerns are and try to address them,” he said.

"From this, a National Route One police vehicle has been given increased patrols within Ulmarra.”