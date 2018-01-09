LET'S NOT WAIT: Ulmarra's long wait for lower speed limits Caitlan Charles Full Profile Login to follow

THE SPEED LIMIT in Ulmarra has changed today following months of community campaigning to make the road through their town safer for residents and road users.

Changes will see the existing 80 km/h speed limit on the southern approach to Ulmarra extended by 750 metres south with the existing 50 km/h speed limit on the southern approach to be extended by 370 metres south.

Additionally, the existing 50 km/h speed limit on the northern approach will be extended by 300 metres north.

These changes are in response to a speed zone review carried out by Roads and Maritime Services in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Guidelines.

The Ulmarra community joined forced with The Daily Examiner for the Let's Not Wait campaign in early 2018 after decades of horror crashes in the Clarence Valley town.

Timeline

Ryan Brown holds pieces of a truck involved in a collision earlier this week with concerned members of the Ulmarra community behind him. Caitlan Charles

January 5, 2018: Ulmarra Residents suffer collision fatigue

IT'S always the same, chilling sound.

The squeal of rubber, the pop of tyres and that sickening explosion as metal and glass splinter off in all directions.

"You know exactly what's happened when you hear it," Ulmarra resident Ryan Brown said.

January 10, 2018: SUPPORT: Gulaptis wants black spot fixed

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has come out in support of Ulmarra residents seeking a solution to the notorious Pacific Highway black spot near George St.

"I agree it's a black spot, it's unacceptable and requires more action," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I know the highway will eventually bypass Ulmarra, but we need to address it now."

January 11, 2018: Another close call along our black-spot

ULMARRA residents were relieved no one was hurt on Tuesday night when a steel object fell off the back of a south-bound truck at the notorious south-end corner near George Street.

The object, believed to be a component designed to level shipping containers when placed on a step-deck or semi-trailer truck, landed in the middle of the Pacific Highway causing one vehicle to turn sharply to avoid the obstacle.

Fix Ulmarra Black Spot: Ryan Brown: Ulmarra resident Ryan Brown shares his experience living along the Pacific Highway black spot.

January 12, 2018: Residents in constant fear

ONE November morning in 2015, a loud bang woke Ulmarra resident Keith Rooke.

"I felt a slight jolt of the house, but had no idea what it was," he said.

"When I got up, I didn't think much about the noise until I tried to turn things on around the house."

Nothing worked, so Mr Rooke assumed it was just a power outage.

"I went outside to take a look around and there it was."

Out the front of his property was a B-double truck that had come to rest diagonally across the Pacific Highway after losing control, rolling and then slamming into a power pole.

January 19, 2018: New Highway proposal won't avoid Ulmarra

RESTRICTIONS to the Woolgoolga to Ballina bypass may force a steady concentration of B-double trucks through the Ulmarra township.

"When the Ulmarra bypass opens in 2020, it is expected the number of heavy vehicles travelling through the town centre will be reduced from 2500 to 385 per day," a Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson has said.

January 22, 2018: Today show visits Ulmarra residents

THE campaign to get motorists to slow down at the notorious black spot in Ulmarra will reach a national audience, with Channel 9's The Today Show to visit the village tomorrow morning.

The Daily Examiner joined Ulmarra residents to push for action in our Let's Not Wait campaign to help see action after their pleas for help had gone unnoticed.

Since the campaign launched on January 9, residents have come forward with their stories of horror of bad driver behaviour and crash after crash disrupting the peace and quiet of their little village.

Ryan Brown is fed up with how fast trucks and cars are going through Ulmarra, so he has bought a speed gun to see how fast they are going. Caitlan Charles

January 22, 2018: GOTCHA: Residents have speeders in their sights

SPEEDING motorists beware: Ulmarra residents have you in their sights.

Sick and tired of watching people ignore the 50km/h limit and instead put pedal to the metal through the riverside township, locals have found a way to slow motorists down.

"We've been watching people speed through town for years and always guessed how fast they were going," resident Ryan Brown said.

January 23, 2018: Ulmarra cast in the national spotlight

ULMARRA was put in the national spotlight this morning thanks to the efforts of a community determined to make their village safe.

Early this morning, Channel 9's The Today Show crossed live to the scene of Ulmarra's notorious corner, with resident and spokesperson for the Daily Examiner's Let's Not Wait campaign, Ryan Brown outlining the issues his community have faced for more than a decade.

"The amount of accidents we've had over the last ten years is just unbelievable; we've had enough," Mr Brown told Today Show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner.

Ulmarra residents buy speed gun: Ulmarra residents have had enough of speeding motorists and decided to buy a highway patrol quality speed gun.

January 26, 2018: Gulaptis, RMS sit down with Ulmarra

A MEETING to improve the southern end of Ulmarra has been described as a positive start to resolving this decades-long issue.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Roads and Maritime Services' Director Northern Region John Alexander met with community representatives in Ulmarra on Thursday to discuss both long and short-term solutions.

"Both Chris Gulaptis and the RMS representative were both willing to help," resident Ryan Brown said.

January 30, 2018: Online trolls attack Ulmarra residents over road safety push

A TIRADE of threats and vulgarity has been directed at Ulmarra residents since the campaign to make their town safer for motorists was last week thrust into the national media spotlight.

Shortly after Channel Nine's The Today Show aired a segment about motorists speeding through the town, Ulmarra residents have experienced bullying both online and on the road.

Members of an Ulmarra community Facebook group were subjected to degrading comments and threats of violence if they didn't "pull their head in" with regard to campaigning for a safer road before the offensive posts were removed by administrators. Most of the comments were directed at one Ulmarra resident behind the Let's Not Wait campaign.

A truck and two cars were involved in a crash on the southern outskirts of Ulmarra on Thursday, 16th March, 2017. Clair Morton

January 31, 2018: Truck driver admits to online trolling

ONE TRUCK driver has come out and publicly apologised to Ulmarra residents after making a series of offensive comments on their community Facebook page last week.

"I would firstly like to apologise for ALL of my previous comments on both fb pages," the post stated.

"My attitude was out of line, rude and aggressive."

February 21, 2018: LET'S NOT WAIT: Police increase Ulmarra patrols

SHOULD you choose to flout the road rules while travelling through Ulmarra, there's a good chance Highway Patrol will knock on your window.

In a show of support for the Ulmarra Let's Not Wait campaign, Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol in Grafton has increased patrols in and around the township to keep bad driver behaviour in check.

"In recent months, there has been an increase in vehicle crashes in and around the Ulmarra area, so in response we are increasing our patrols around the area," said Sergeant Jarrod French from Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol in Grafton.

May 14, 2018: Speed limit changes in Ulmarra

FOLLOWING a review of the speed zone of the Pacific Highway in Ulmarra, the 50km/h and 80km/h zones will be extended in the coming weeks.

The extended speed limits would be supplemented with new warning signs and line markings to advise motorists of the new speed limits.

Roads and Maritime Services carried out the speed zone review in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Guidelines and in consultation with Clarence Valley Council and NSW Police.

New speed limits announced at Ulmarra: Ulmarra residents welcomed the decision to extend the 50km/h speed limit

May 15, 2018: LET'S NOT WAIT: Speed changes take a village

FOR years, the difference between life and death for many families was at the mercy of luck and timing.

Now, thanks to the passionate efforts of its residents and The Daily Examiner's 'Let's Not Wait' campaign, Ulmarra is finally one step closer to becoming a safer place to live.

On Friday, MP Chris Gulaptis announced an extension of the 50km/h speed limit after a detailed review of the speed zone was carried out over the past several weeks.

Such an announcement might seem small, but it is a huge achievement for the tireless campaigning of Ulmarra residents who just want to feel safe in their own homes.