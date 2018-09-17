Let's turn the roads blue for cancer

Bridgestone Select Grafton and Bridgestone Service Centre Yamba, are selling specially designed blue valve caps with all proceeds directly funding blood cancer research in the lead up to the Leukaemia Foundation's nationwide Light the Night events.

MOTORISTS are being urged to turn Australian roads blue from September in order to show support for the Leukaemia Foundation, with the aim of raising funds and awareness for the charity.

This month Bridgestone Select Grafton and Bridgestone Service Centre Yamba, are selling specially designed blue valve caps with all proceeds directly funding blood cancer research in the lead up to the Leukaemia Foundation's nationwide Light the Night events.

Bridgestone Select Grafton owner, Scott Brereton said he continues to be overwhelmed by the level of support the local community puts behind the fundraiser.

"Every year, we are blown away by how the community gets behind this initiative. We take great pride in selling these blue valve caps each year, knowing that it directly supports the 35 people per day who are diagnosed with a form of blood cancer,” Mr Brereton said.

"A small contribution of $3 for a set of four may sound insignificant, but collectively Australian drivers can make a huge difference to blood cancer patients and their families just by buying these great looking blue valve caps.”

The sale of Bridgestone's blue valve caps will directly fund new research for the Leukaemia Foundation under its recently announced new research structure.

The contribution from Bridgestone Select and Bridgestone Service Centre stores, made possible by the sale of blue valve caps, will contribute to a PhD program selected by the charity.

Dr Peter Diamond, Head of Research at the Leukaemia Foundation, explained how the sale of Bridgestone's blue valve caps bolsters the research being undertaken to beat blood cancer.

"Our PhD program supports the next generation of scientists and clinicians in the early phase of their careers. We identify and award doctoral scholarships to applicants who demonstrate outstanding merit in blood cancer or related disorders. These individuals will be the leaders of research and treatment in the years to come,” Dr Diamond said.

Bridgestone stores have raised more than $200,000 through its blue valve caps to date, previously funding the Bridgestone Australia Career Establishment Grant supporting the work led by Queensland researcher Dr Colm Keane.

Dr Keane's research provided a breakthrough in the treatment of lymphoma, made possible by the support of the funds raised by Bridgestone Select and Bridgestone Service Centre stores.

"Dr Keane's work highlighted the importance of the immune system, in particular T cells, to combating lymphoma. His work identified that if the immune system has not recognised or responded effectively to the lymphoma cells, then the outcome with current therapy is very poor,” Dr Diamond explained.

"He has been able to determine how patients will respond to current therapies, based on their immune response, by looking at two simple blood markers rapidly identifying individuals who will respond poorly to current therapies. Further research will be needed to help identify and design treatments to treat these individuals.”

As well as funding research through the sale of the valve caps, the national retail network of Bridgestone Select and Bridgestone Service Centre stores also fund the Leukaemia Foundation's patient transport vehicles.