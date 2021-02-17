LETTER: Australia Day date slanging match - Pt IV

Australians Celebrate Australia Day As Debate Continues Over Changing The Date

Thank you John Ibbotson for reinforcing your (peculiarly white) view on January 26th as a day to celebrate for all Australians.

Alas I can’t quite grasp which part of white fellas telling black fellas they are now Australians is worthy of the latter celebrating? It’s not as if they could vote yay or nay about it for another 20 years.

Further, should the ‘co-incidence’ that that date is also the date the land was claimed by those white fellas, conveniently claiming no-one lived here before that flag was raised, be ignored?

Seems to be a very pale view of history, Mr Ibbotson.

How about a date that wasn’t decided wholly by white blokes (such as us).

Thanks and regards,

Max Crus

Grafton

