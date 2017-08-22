LETTER: Constitution needs to be brought up to date

Memmbers of the public hold flags at an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

ARE any of us real dinky di Australians? Seems like being born here or "naturalised" isn't sufficient.

How many generations are necessary to cleanse our past ancestry from our souls? And unless Adam and Eve came from Lightning Ridge, then all of us living in Australia have ancestors from somewhere else.

On the other hand the current rules will stop every Kiwi who has moved here in the last 50 years from governing us.

That's a shame because they would be twice as good, although two times zero is still zero.

When written, the wording in the Constitution was reasonable. It needs to be brought up to date.

It would seem that anyone is eligible to run the country if the only passport they have, want, or are entitled to, is an Australian one.

In the meantime, it would be appropriate, that any current member of parliament is allowed to continue "governing" us, until a Constitutional Amendment is voted on, before the next election.

Until this shemozzle is resolved Australia will be ungovernable, although changing the Constitution may only remove the excuse for it being a sham.

John Ibbotson, Gulmarrad